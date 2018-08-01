Shane Mosley ponders whether Mikey Garcia will succeed moving up two weight classes

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew welcome a pair of big-name welterweight guests and preview a busy weekend of fights. Future Hall of Famer "Sugar" Shane Mosley shares his take from experience on Mikey Garcia's hope of moving up two weight classes to challenge Errol Spence Jr. and shares a slew of entertaining stories on his legendary career including fights against Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Margarito. Andre Berto previews Saturday's return against Devon Alexander and shares his own breakdown of the best 147-pound fighters. Plus, the latest on Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder talks and the heavyweight division at large.

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @Rafeboogs