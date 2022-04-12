On Tuesday, Showtime unveiled their boxing schedule for the coming months and it is loaded with big stars and championship contests. Both Charlo twins, Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Errol Spence Jr. will all be in action in huge clashes through the coming spring and summer months.

The schedule kicks into overdrive on April 16 when WBC and IBF welterweight champion Spence takes on WBA champion Yordenis Ugas in a Showtime pay-per-view main event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Ugas is coming off a win over Manny Pacquiao that sent the legend into retirement and established Ugas as truly one of the elite fighters in a deep welterweight division.

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano are set to rematch in a four-belt unification at junior middleweight on May 14 after a controversial finish to their July 2021 bout, with the judges scoring the thrilling bout a split draw. Jermell's twin, Jermall, will also be in action in the coming months, defending his WBC middleweight championship against Maciej Sulecki on June 18.

Gervonta "Tank" Davis will finally step into the ring with rival power puncher Rolando Romero on May 28, with the two going to battle in a lightweight clash from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It's an exciting schedule of high-level clashes that all gets underway on March 26 with an intriguing junior middleweight battle between rising star Tim Tszyu and Terrell Gausha.

The following is a rundown of the complete schedule:

April 16 (PPV)

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

Main event: Errol Spence Jr. (c) vs. Yordenis Ugas (c), WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight unification

Co-feature: Radzhab Butaev vs. Emanitas Stanonis, WBA "regular" welterweight title

Co-feature: Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, junior welterweights

May 14

Los Angeles

Main event: Jermell Charlo (c) vs. Brian Castaño (c) 2 -- Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO junior middleweight title unification

Co-feature: Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton, IBF welterweight title eliminator

May 21

Phoenix

Main event: David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux, super middleweights

Co-feature: Yoelvis Gomez vs. Jorge Cota, junior middleweights

May 28 (PPV)

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Main event: Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Rolando Romero, lightweights

June 4

Minneapolis

Main event: Stephen Fulton (c) vs. Daniel Roman, WBO and WBC super bantamweight titles

Co-feature: David Morrell (c) vs. Kalvin Henderson, WBA super middleweight title

June 18

Houston

Main event: Jermall Charlo (c) vs. Maciej Sulecki, WBC middleweight title

July 9

San Antonio