In the wake of Saturday night's bout between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Rolando Romero, a "sound disturbance" led to a scary situation that saw multiple people injured. Initial reports of an active shooter outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn described a panicked crowd rushing back into the arena. Police have now confirmed there were no shots fired.

A tweet sent by the official New York Police Department 78th Precinct account on Sunday morning stated, "After investigating the incident at the Barclays Center this morning, we determined that no shots were fired."

Among the celebrities in attendance for the fight was tennis star Naomi Osaka, who tweeted in the immediate aftermath of the situation.

"I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors," Osaka wrote. "I was so f---ing petrified man."

While an initial report by ESPN that a Barclays Center security supervisor told them there was a person with a gun in the main plaza outside the arena, the NYPD has stated that the situation was a result of a "sound disturbance," which people mistook for gunfire. In the ensuing panic to rush to safety, 10 people suffered injuries that resulted in them being sent to the hospital.

The situation comes on the heels of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

Davis defeated Romero by knockout in the sixth round of their clash for Davis' WBA "regular" lightweight championship.