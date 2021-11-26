The boxing calendar is finally zeroing in on Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. after no shortage of complications to get to this date. Lopez will defend his IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles against IBF mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. The card takes place at Hulu Theater inside Madison Square Garden from New York City (8 p.m. ET, DAZN -- subscribe now)

Lopez (16-0,12 KOs) is coming off arguably the most important win of his professional boxing career to date when he scored a unanimous decision win over fellow top 10 pound-for-pound boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2020. Following a botched attempt by Triller to book Lopez vs. Kambosos multiple times, Lopez returns to the boxing ring following a 13-month layoff, the longest of his pro career. Triller originally won the purse bid to stage Lopez vs. Kambosos with a staggering bid. It was scheduled for June 5, subsequently pushed to June 19 and delayed once more to Aug. 14. Complications continued to arise after potential venues jumped from the U.S. to Australia, then Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and back stateside. The fight was locked in for Oct. 4 in New York City, pushed to Oct. 16 in Brooklyn and finally dissolved. Matchroom Boxing was awarded the fight after Triller defaulted on its obligations.

There were several names chomping at the bit to duke it out with Lopez following his upset victory over two-time Olympic champion Lomachenko. The Lomachenko rematch was considered, as well as a grudge match with Devin Haney; however, it was ultimately the IBF mandatory challenge who got the call. Lopez, the 10-to-1 favorite, is expected to extend his winning streak against his fellow undefeated fighter, adding another knockout to his record in the process.

Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) has odds and expectations stacked against him on the heels of split decision wins over Lee Selby and Mickey Bey. Much like his upcoming foe, Kambosos is also experiencing a long delay to action due to the planned Triller fight falling through. A game fighter from start to finish, the Australian has shown an ability to finish the fight at all frames: early, mid or late. That being said, his nearly 50% knockout rate doesn't instill a lot of confidence against the more powerful and technical Lopez. Kambosos works with fast hands and an active jab. Keeping his activity up will be paramount in dethroning the champion.

Here's the latest fight card for Saturday night along with odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Lopez vs. Kambosos card, odds

FAVORITE UNDERDOG WEIGHT CLASS Teofimo Lopez -1000 George Kambosos Jr. +650 Lightweight Azinga Fuzile -220 Kenichi Ogawa +180 Super featherweight Raymond Ford -1500 Felix Caraballo +850 Featherweight Andreas Katzourakis Wendy Toussaint Middleweight Zhilei Zhang -1200 Craig Lewis +750 Heavyweight Ramala Ali Isela Vera Super bantamweight Christina Cruz Marygreen Vellinga Hinz Flyweight

Prediction

Expect Lopez to continue building his case as one of boxing's next major stars. His power edge will likely be the difference maker as the fight carries into the middle and late frames. Kambosos is a speedy, game opponent; however, Lopez's power coupled with his technique spell misfortunes for his "Ferocious" foe. Pick: Teofimo Lopez via TKO7