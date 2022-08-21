Despite Tyson Fury recently announcing his retirement for the second time in less than four months, boxing fans and media have not been buying that Fury, the current WBC heavyweight champion, would stay away from the ring. After Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua on Saturday to retain the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles, Fury quickly proved why his retirement talk was taken with several heaping spoonfuls of salt.

Fury took to social media to criticize both Usyk and Joshua while announcing he was no longer retired.

"After watching that, the both of them was shite," Fury said. "It was one of the worst title fights I have ever seen. They were bullshit. Come on. I waylay both of them on the same night. F---ing shite. Get your f---ing checkbook out, because 'The Gypsy King' is here to stay forever."

Fury first announced his retirement in April, claiming he was walking away from the sport after his knockout victory over Dillian Whyte to retain the WBC, Ring Magazine and lineal heavyweight titles.

He then announced in August that he was attempting to make a bout with former rival Derek Chisora, whom Fury has already beaten twice. When that fight died before negotiations could truly take place, Fury again announced his retirement.

While Fury "officially vacated" his Ring championship -- which is not a world title, nor does it carry the value it once did -- he did not do the same with his WBC title, only furthering speculation he would return to the ring in the near future.

If the fight between Fury and Usyk were to materialize, it would mark the first four-belt unification fight in heavyweight history.