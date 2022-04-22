Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury puts his WBC title on the line Saturday against interim champion and longtime contender Dillian Whyte in a 12-round championship boxing showcase. The pay-per-view main card is set for 2 p.m. ET from Wembley Stadium in London. A capacity crowd of at least 90,000 spectators is expected to attend the heavyweight championship fight. Although Fury holds just one of the four major belts, he is recognized by boxing authority Ring Magazine as the sport's reigning heavyweight champion. The WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts are held by Oleksandr Usyk. Fury will be fighting for the first time since finishing his memorable trilogy against Deontay Wilder with an 11th-round knockout last October. Whyte was awarded an interim title after avenging a loss to veteran Alexander Povetkin last March.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte preview

Although Fury vs. Whyte lacks the widespread public appeal of the champion's trilogy against Wilder, the matchup is still one of the best heavyweight fights that could be made in 2022 and holds plenty of regional intrigue for British boxing fans who are eager to watch two of their countrymen battle for the title.

It could also serve as a legacy fight of sorts for Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs), who told the media ahead of his third matchup with Wilder that he doesn't expect to be an active boxer much longer. The 33-year-old indicated he'd like to unify the four belts and might retire if he achieves this goal. If he wins Saturday, it's possible Fury could face either Usyk or Anthony Joshua later this year. Usyk and Joshua are reportedly set for a July rematch after Usyk took all three titles from Joshua in a massive upset last September.

However, Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) has his sights set on spoiling Fury's plans. The perennial contender has been a longtime Fury antagonizer and has called for this matchup repeatedly over the past several years. His plight was beset by Fury's contractual obligations to the Wilder trilogy and his own stunning upset loss to Povetkin in August 2020.

Whyte, 34, lacks widespread public acclaim because he has never fought in the United States and has rarely performed outside his native England. Even so, the straight-ahead brawler has a solid resume that includes wins over former WBO champion Joseph Parker and numerous other contenders. His other defeat came to Joshua in December 2015.

