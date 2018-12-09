WATCH: Teofimo Lopez delivers knockout of the year candidate in win over Mason Menard

Teofimo Lopez has always made it clear that he doesn't just want to win, he wants to put on a show. And did he ever put on a show Saturday night against Mason Menard at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Just 44 seconds into the opening round, Lopez (11-0, 9 KOs) rocked Menard (34-4, 24 KOs) with an overhand right that had the veteran out on his feet in a scary sequence before he landed face first on the canvas.

The Brooklyn native pressed the issue right from the opening bell, firing out jabs that had Menard backing up. Then, just over 20 seconds in, Lopez landed a big right hand that seemed to hurt Menard. Sensing his opponent was reeling, Lopez applied further pressure, peppering Menard with some vicious combos until he landed the big right hand that ended the contest.

Lopez celebrated the victory in his trademark style, dancing a little then hitting a flying backflip. He then donned a Kyler Murray jersey in honor of the Oklahoma quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy earlier in the night a few blocks away from the World's Most Famous Arena.

Your @GEICO photo of the fight 📸 pic.twitter.com/RP5TdLpvab — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 9, 2018

After yet another electrifying performance, the 21-year-old Lopez has made it clear that he's no longer a prospect; he's a true contender.

Menard was a 30-year-old veteran with 37 fights under his belt coming into the fight, and Lopez made him look like nobody that Top Rank fed him to look good. For comparison, it took Devin Haney -- another highly touted prospect -- nine rounds to finally stop Menard earlier this year.

Considered a top prospect for the last couple years, Lopez is starting to show the kind of power and prowess many have expected from the young boxer. It's only a matter of time before he starts competing for world titles on larger stages.