Five of Sunday's eight second-round 2021 NCAA Tournament games will feature double-digit seeds as the group of underdogs that emerged on Friday looks to keep the momentum going with more upsets. And a couple of those double-digit seeds have legitimate chances to advance out of the round and into the Sweet 16.

The day's best matchup may actually be between No. 3 seed Arkansas and No. 6 seed Texas Tech. Both squads have flown somewhat under the radar nationally but have aspirations of lasting in the NCAA Tournament, and Sunday's winner will have a favorable Sweet 16 matchup. The winner between the Red Raiders and Razorbacks will face the victor of Sunday's game between No. 7 seed Florida and No. 15 seed Oral Roberts. Arkansas already beaten both of those teams by double digits this season.

In total, there are eight second-round games on Sunday. The action gets started just after noon ET as No. 1 seed Illinois faces No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago, and it goes all day until No. 4 seed Oklahoma State meets No. 12 seed Oregon State in the nightcap. So settle in, grab your remote and get ready for more March Madness. All times Eastern

2021 March Madness live stream

Date: Sunday, March 21 | Round: 2 | Regions: South, Midwest

Live stream: March Madness Live