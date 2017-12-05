After LiAngelo Ball leaves UCLA at least one mid-major coach says he'd take him

In a stunning twist of events on Monday, LaVar Ball yanked his middle son, LiAngelo, out of UCLA. The move put one of the best shooters in the 2017 recruiting class back on the market, and Oakland coach Greg Kampe was quick on the trigger to put his name in the hat among those who might be interested.

"I'd take him in a minute," said Kampe.

Unfortunately for Kampe though, LiAngelo's playing career appears to be nearing an end. On Monday, The Vertical's Shams Charania reported that both he and his 16-year-old brother, LaMelo, were exploring options to sign internationally, which would effectively end his amateur status and prevent him from playing college basketball.

"He's not transferring to another school," LaVar told ESPN. "The plan is now to get Gelo ready for the NBA Draft."

"I'm not sitting back and waiting," said Ball. "He wasn't punished this bad in China. We get back over here, and the consequences were even stiffer than China. So basically they're in jail here."