After winning the Pac-12 Tournament title, the Arizona Wildcats begin their 2023 NCAA Tournament run on Thursday afternoon. Arizona is the No. 2 seed in the South Region, and the Wildcats will face the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers in the first round. Golden 1 Center hosts the matchup in Sacramento, with Arizona entering at 28-6 overall this season. Princeton is 21-8 under Mitch Henderson, winning the Ivy League to earn the automatic bid.

Arizona vs. Princeton spread: Arizona -14.5

Arizona vs. Princeton over/under: 153.5 points

Arizona vs. Princeton money line: Arizona -1100, Princeton +700

Princeton: The Tigers are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Arizona: The Wildcats are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Princeton can cover

Princeton is led by a dynamic 6-foot-7 forward in Tosan Evbuomwan. He is averaging 15.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season, with Evbuomwan converting nearly 53% of shot attempts. Princeton does a fantastic job in ball security with a 16.9% turnover rate, and the Tigers are above the national average in 2-point shooting and free throw creation. Arizona lands below the median in creating havoc on defense, generating a turnover on fewer than 17% of defensive possessions and blocking only 8.3% of shots.

On defense, Princeton truly excels on the glass, posting a top-10 national mark with a 77.2% defensive rebound rate. Opponents are shooting only 33.1% from 3-point distance and 47.2% inside the arc against the Tigers, averaging only 10.9 assists per game in the process. Arizona is below-average in free throw accuracy (70.9%), and the Wildcats struggle in ball security. Arizona has a 10.8% live-ball turnover rate that ranks outside the top 300 of the country this season.

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona is led by a top-tier offense. The Wildcats are in the top five of the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, and Arizona is averaging 82.7 points per game. Arizona is in the top five of the nation in assists (19.2 per game) and field goal percentage (49.6%), and the Wildcats are shooting 38.2% from 3-point range and 56.6% inside the arc. The Wildcats are potent on the offensive glass, securing 31.1% of available offensive rebounds, and Arizona is above-average in free throw creation rate.

In addition, Arizona can take advantage of Princeton's lack of havoc creation, as the Tigers are near the bottom of the country in turnover creation rate (14.5%) and steal rate (6.7%) this season. On defense, Arizona has great size and opponents are shooting only 40.8% from the field against the Wildcats. That includes 32.8% from 3-point range and 45.9% inside the arc, with Arizona bringing above-average metrics in defensive rebound rate (73.8%) and free throw prevention.

