The recruiting momentum in Arkansas for Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks is showing no signs of slowing anytime soon as the program landed another five-star commitment on Thursday from Jordan Walsh, a 6-foot-7 small forward from from Link Academy in Cedar Hill, Texas. Walsh, the No. 27 prospect in the 247Sports Composite for the 2022 cycle, chose Arkansas in a commitment ceremony over Texas.

"[Musselman] believed in me since Day One," Walsh said. "Arkansas, it's a great environment, the fanbase is amazing. With the team he's building I have much trust in everyone there."

Musselman and Co. are coming off an Elite Eight appearance -- the program's first since 1995 -- and wind continues to be at their sails in recent months. Walsh joins five-star Nick Smith as the second five-star committed in the 2022 cycle, this after going eight recruiting cycles (!) without a five-star commitment.

The Razorbacks moved up two spots from No. 4 to No. 2 in the national recruiting rankings with all five commitments ranked inside the top-100. It likely guarantees Arkansas a top-10 finish in the cycle for a second time since Musselman took over in 2019.

Here's a breakdown of Walsh's game from 247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins: