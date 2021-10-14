The recruiting momentum in Arkansas for Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks is showing no signs of slowing anytime soon as the program landed another five-star commitment on Thursday from Jordan Walsh, a 6-foot-7 small forward from from Link Academy in Cedar Hill, Texas. Walsh, the No. 27 prospect in the 247Sports Composite for the 2022 cycle, chose Arkansas in a commitment ceremony over Texas.
"[Musselman] believed in me since Day One," Walsh said. "Arkansas, it's a great environment, the fanbase is amazing. With the team he's building I have much trust in everyone there."
Musselman and Co. are coming off an Elite Eight appearance -- the program's first since 1995 -- and wind continues to be at their sails in recent months. Walsh joins five-star Nick Smith as the second five-star committed in the 2022 cycle, this after going eight recruiting cycles (!) without a five-star commitment.
The Razorbacks moved up two spots from No. 4 to No. 2 in the national recruiting rankings with all five commitments ranked inside the top-100. It likely guarantees Arkansas a top-10 finish in the cycle for a second time since Musselman took over in 2019.
Here's a breakdown of Walsh's game from 247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins:
"Walsh is a very long and active dual forward prospect who projects as a wing long-term but right now his offensive game is more that of a hybrid four. He has the upside to be a versatile asset at the high major level. He has good bounce and fluid strides to add to his lengthy frame. Walsh's calling card may be on the defensive end where he is disruptive guarding the ball and contesting shots. He has a nose for the ball and looks to control the glass when motivated and he can lead the break after securing a defensive rebound but lacks the natural acumen to make the right decisions consistently in offensive structure. He has a good looking jumper but it is not totally reliable. Improving his decision making and becoming more of a threat when open from behind the arc are his main areas of focus."