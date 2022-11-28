The UC Davis Aggies (5-2) and the Boston University Terriers (4-3) collide in the 2022 Cream City Classic on Monday afternoon. The Terriers head into this contest on a two-game losing streak, including a 67-46 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday. Meanwhile, UC Davis is coming off a victory. On Nov. 27, the Aggies topped Southeast Missouri State 73-71.

Tip-off from the Klotsche Center in Milwaukee is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Aggies are 4-point favorites in the latest UC Davis vs. Boston University odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.

Boston University vs. UC Davis spread: UC Davis -4

Boston University vs. UC Davis over/under: 139 points

Boston University vs. UC Davis money line: UC Davis -180, Boston University +155

BU: 3-3 against the spread this season

UCD: 3-3 against the spread this season

Why Boston University can cover



Senior guard Walter Whyte plays a major role for this squad. The Connecticut native knows how to get to the bucket. Additionally, he fights for position down low to help pull down boards. Whyte averages 13.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. On Nov. 20, he finished with 14 points and eight boards.

Senior guard Jonas Harper is another scoring threat for the Terriers. Harper is able to create his own shot and has been a streaky shooter from the perimeter. The Arizona native owns good ball handles and can knock down a jumper off the dribble. He's averaging 10 points per game. On Nov. 17, he dropped a season-high 18 points, two steals and went 4-of-6 from deep.

Why UC Davis can cover

Junior guard Elijah Pepper is an effective two-way player for the Aggies. Pepper has a disruptive wingspan that allows him to get into passing lanes and alter shots. The Washington native sees the floor well and plays with outstanding rhythm. Pepper has a good shot selection and doesn't force anything. He's averaging a team-high 21.8 points with 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Senior forward Christian Anigwe is a main contributor in the frontcourt. Anigwe gives maximum effort both offensively and defensively. The Arizona native is constantly cutting to the basket and can knock down a 3-pointer if left open. Anigwe logs 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest. On Nov. 26, he dropped 15 points and nine boards.

