West Virginia, which was the last team in the Bracketology projected NCAA Tournament field, lives to fight another day after an 85-67 win over Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers, the only bubble team in action Monday, move to 16-12 overall, 10-12 vs. the top three quadrants. They still have work to do and difficult places to do it. Their next two games are at Kansas and Iowa State, arguably the two toughest home courts in the Big 12.

Bubble watching turns to the SEC on Tuesday, with three of its bubble teams in action, including a big one in College Station, Texas.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on résumé: 16 | Bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 31

On the cutline

Check out all the teams on Palm's Bubble Watch, the field of the 68 and the entire bracket on the Bracketology hub

Bubble teams in action Tuesday



Texas A&M Vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) – Texas A&M has a gaudy conference record, but has yet to play the better teams in the conference. That changes when Tennessee visits. It's a massive opportunity for the Aggies, which also gets Alabama at home to finish the regular season. Texas A&M is still working to overcome a poor non-conference schedule and two Quad 4 losses.



Miss. St. At Missouri, 7 p.m. | SEC Network, fuboTV (Try for free) – The Bulldogs do not have any major negatives on their tournament resume. They just do not have a great record against better competition and they have three Quad 2 losses to non-tournament teams. Having already played and lost to Alabama and Tennessee twice does not help, although it does not hurt much either. This would be a chance at another good road win in the conference.



Arkansas Vs. Georgia, 9 p.m. | SEC Network, fuboTV (Try for free) – Arkansas is probably going to be OK if it gets this win. The Razorbacks have a difficult finishing schedule with road games at Alabama and Tennessee followed by a visit from Kentucky. They do not have a great record against better teams and a couple of questionable losses. Their only Quad 3 loss came at LSU. This is a Quad 3 game as well.



Utah St. At Wyoming, 9 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Channel finder | CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App) – The Aggies picked up a nice win against Nevada last time out, but there is still work to do. They have yet to get a Quad 1 win this season and may need one to push into the field. That may have to wait for the conference tournament. In the meantime, they need to keep hope alive by not adding any more bad losses to the two they already have.



All references to NCAA Tournament selection records and trends refer only to tournaments going back to 1994 with the exception of 2021. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of nonconference games in 2021, those rankings were not reliable enough to be considered.