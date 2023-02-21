bubble-arkansas.jpg
West Virginia, which was the last team in the Bracketology projected NCAA Tournament field, lives to fight another day after an 85-67 win over Oklahoma State

The Mountaineers, the only bubble team in action Monday, move to 16-12 overall, 10-12 vs. the top three quadrants. They still have work to do and difficult places to do it. Their next two games are at Kansas and Iowa State, arguably the two toughest home courts in the Big 12.

Bubble watching turns to the SEC on Tuesday, with three of its bubble teams in action, including a big one in College Station, Texas.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on résumé: 16 | Bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 31

ConferenceLocksTeams

ACC

0

Big East

3

Marquette, UConn, Xavier

Big Ten

2

IndianaPurdue

Big 12

4

BaylorKansas, Texas, Kansas State

Pac-12

2

Arizona, UCLA

SEC

2

Alabama, Tennessee

American

1

Houston

Others

2

Gonzaga, Saint Mary's

On the cutline

Last Four InRecordNET
Mississippi State18-943
USC19-856
New Mexico 20-7 47
West Virginia16-1232
First Four OutRecordNET
Wisconsin15-117
Penn State16-1159
Wake Forest17-1077
North Carolina16-1148
Next Four OutRecordNET
Utah State21-733
Arizona State19-970
Oregon15-1349
Seton Hall16-1271

Bubble teams in action Tuesday


Texas A&M
Vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) – Texas A&M has a gaudy conference record, but has yet to play the better teams in the conference. That changes when Tennessee visits. It's a massive opportunity for the Aggies, which also gets Alabama at home to finish the regular season. Texas A&M is still working to overcome a poor non-conference schedule and two Quad 4 losses. 
Miss. St.
At Missouri, 7 p.m. | SEC Network, fuboTV (Try for free) – The Bulldogs do not have any major negatives on their tournament resume. They just do not have a great record against better competition and they have three Quad 2 losses to non-tournament teams. Having already played and lost to Alabama and Tennessee twice does not help, although it does not hurt much either. This would be a chance at another good road win in the conference.
Arkansas
Vs. Georgia, 9 p.m. | SEC Network, fuboTV (Try for free) – Arkansas is probably going to be OK if it gets this win. The Razorbacks have a difficult finishing schedule with road games at Alabama and Tennessee followed by a visit from Kentucky. They do not have a great record against better teams and a couple of questionable losses. Their only Quad 3 loss came at LSU. This is a Quad 3 game as well. 
Utah St.
At Wyoming, 9 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Channel finder | CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App) – The Aggies picked up a nice win against Nevada last time out, but there is still work to do. They have yet to get a Quad 1 win this season and may need one to push into the field. That may have to wait for the conference tournament. In the meantime, they need to keep hope alive by not adding any more bad losses to the two they already have.

All references to NCAA Tournament selection records and trends refer only to tournaments going back to 1994 with the exception of 2021. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of nonconference games in 2021, those rankings were not reliable enough to be considered.