The Canisius Golden Griffins and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will try to get their seasons back on track Friday when they face off in the first of consecutive Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference showdowns. The teams were set to meet last month, but both have had numerous games postponed or canceled by the pandemic. Canisius (3-3) hasn't played since the first two days of the new year, sweeping two games against St. Peter's. The Bobcats (5-7) come in off a split with Fairfield, falling 77-70 on Monday following a 15-point victory the previous day.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at People's United Center. The Bobcats are four-point favorites in the latest Canisius vs. Quinnipiac odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 139. Before making any Quinnipiac vs. Canisius picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac: Bobcats -4

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac over-under: 139

Canisius: Four different players have led the team in scoring in the six games.

Quinnipiac: F Jacob Rigoni is hitting 50 percent of his three-pointers (13-for-26) over the past five games.

Why Quinnipiac can cover



Quinnipiac is 4-2 against the spread at home this season, and the Bobcats defense should have no trouble shutting down the Griffins. Quinnipiac is among the best teams in the nation in field-goal percentage defense. Opponents shoot just 37.9 percent from the field (fifth in NCAA) and 28.2 percent from 3-point range (13th). Canisius is among the nation's worst shooting teams, hitting just 39.2 percent overall (322nd) and 29.5 from outside the arc (308th).

The Bobcats are 6-6 ATS overall this season, and Seth Pinkney is an imposing presence in the middle. The 7-foot-1 center blocks 2.5 shots, scores 9.1 points and grabs 5.6 rebounds per game. He is one of eight Quinnipiac players who score at least seven, with forward Jacob Rigoni leading the team at 12.3. The senior also leads in rebounding (6.3) and hits 37 percent from 3-point range on a team-high 73 attempts. Tymu Chenery is at 41.7 percent on 48 tries.

Why Canisius can cover

Canisius is 3-3 against the spread this season, and aside from a pair of blowout losses against surprising Monmouth, the Golden Griffins have played well. Their only other loss was by four points, and they led the nation in losses by five points or fewer last season. Their numbers are skewed by the limited games, and they should be raring to go. Guards Majesty Brandon and Jordan Henderson are the focal points of the offense.

Brandon is the leading scorer at 12.5 per game for the Griffins, who are 17-8-2 ATS as underdogs since 2019. He averaged more than 16 last season off the bench, and he and Henderson can shoot from outside. Henderson is one of the best shooters in the conference and is hitting 45.5 percent on 3-point tries while Brandon is converting 32.1 percent. Forward Malek Green pulls down a team-high seven rebounds per contest and scores 10.7 points.

