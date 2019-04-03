Coach Buzz Williams leaving Virginia Tech to take same position at Texas A&M

Williams had long been rumored to be connected with TAMU, and the marriage is now official

Virginia Tech's Buzz Williams will be the new Texas A&M coach. Virginia Tech announced the news in an official press release on Wednesday that Williams is accepting the same position in College Station. 

"Coach Williams made a very positive impact on the culture of our basketball program at Virginia Tech," Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said. "We appreciate all that Buzz and his staff did for our students and our program. We wish Buzz, Corey and their family the very best as they return to their home state of Texas.

"Thanks to our talented student-athletes, Coach Williams and his staff, Virginia Tech is now one of the most attractive jobs in the nation's top basketball conference, the ACC," Babcock continued. "I'm extremely confident that we'll be able to identify and hire a new head coach who can further build on the success our men's basketball program has achieved in recent years. Until we have our new head coach in place, we will have no further comment on our search process."

Multiple sources have told CBS Sports that Texas A&M, with the help of boosters, is prepared to pay Williams more money -- easily north of $3 million annually -- than it's ever paid a basketball coach in its history. This after being on the hook for approximately $5 million for Billy Kennedy and his staff, who were fired in March after eight seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances. Texas A&M also gave football coach Jimbo Fisher a 10-year, $75 million contract in August after firing Kevin Sumlin.

Williams had long been connected to the Texas A&M opening. The Lone Star State native spent the past five seasons at Virginia Tech, going 100-69 and taking the Hokies to three straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time in program history. Williams was previously at Marquette, where he spent six seasons and made five NCAA Tournaments. His career coaching record is 253-155. 

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his ninth season reporting on college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

