A Big East battle between the DePaul Blue Demons and the St. John's Red Storm takes place on Wednesday evening. DePaul is 5-3 overall, including two straight overtime victories. On Saturday, the Blue Demons knocked off Loyola Chicago, 78-72. St. John's had its eight-game win streak snapped. On Dec. 4, the Red Storm were taken down by No. 23 Iowa State, 71-60.

Tip-off from the Carnesecca Arena in New York is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Red Storm are 8.5-point favorites in the latest DePaul vs. St. John's odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 158.

DePaul vs. St. John's spread: Red Storm -8.5

DePaul vs. St. John's over/under: 158 points

DePaul vs. St. John's money line: Red Storm -420, Blue Demons +320

DEP: Blue Demons are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 Wednesday games

SJU: Red Storm are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight-up loss

Why St. John's can cover



Junior David Jones is an athletic and active forward who plays with superb relentlessness. Jones likes to attack the lane and is able to finish with either hand. The Dominican Republic native is active in the passing lanes and can get his fair share of steals. Jones averages 1.6 steals with a team-high 14.9 points per game. On Nov. 29, he finished with 14 points, three rebounds, and four steals.

Senior center Joel Soriano provides the Red Storm with a strong and physical presence in the paint. Soriano has a great understanding of positioning and angles on the floor to snag rebounds and alter shots. The New York native is averaging 14.3 points and 1.3 blocks per game. He's also third in the nation in rebounds (12.3). He's recorded seven double-doubles thus far this season.

Why DePaul can cover

Senior forward Javan Johnson is a three-level scorer for this team. Johnson has the quickness to beat his man off the dribble and get into the paint. He can finish through contact and owns the vision to find the open man. The Alabama native has a nice jumper from downtown and forces defenses to consistently account for him. Johnson leads the team in scoring (18.4) and 3-point percentage (42). He's dropped 27-plus points in consecutive games.

Senior guard Umoja Gibson is the floor general on the court. Gibson knows how to ignite the offense and get his teammates involved. He scans the floor well and uses screens to create space. The Texas native leads the team in assists (6.9) with 17.4 points per game. In his last game, Gibson dropped 23 points, four assists, and four steals.

