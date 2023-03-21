Antoine Davis' collegiate career is officially over, and he came oh so close to breaking one of the most impressive records in any sport. Davis leaves college basketball just four points away from breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record.

His team, Detroit Mercy, didn't receive an invitation to any postseason tournaments following the school's elimination from the Horizon League tournament earlier in March. Davis was holding out hope that his team would receive an invitation to the College Basketball Invitational, a 16-team postseason tournament, but they did not.

Davis wasn't happy about not getting one last crack at breaking Maravich's record.

"I'm upset about it," Davis told The Associated Press. "I feel like I got cheated out of something that they can't ever give back to me. I think it's selfish -- and weird -- that people emailed or called the CBI to say we shouldn't be in the tournament because they didn't want me to break the record.

"But there's nothing to hold my head down about. I still feel like I'm the best scorer in my generation, especially finishing No. 2 behind him."

The CBI did have talks about inviting Detroit Mercy to participate in its tournament, but ultimately decided against it, according to the AP. The Titans finished the 2022-23 season with a 14-19 record.

Jaeson Maravich, Pete Maravich's son, on the other hand, stated that he wasn't thrilled that his father's record might have the opportunity to be broken in a lower-tier postseason tournament -- a shot at the CBI.

"I think it's a terrible look," Jaeson Maravich told the AP. "Your season should be over if you're 14-19. This situation is very personal and sensitive to me. But to be clear, I'm not mad at Antoine Davis and I have nothing bad to say about Antoine Davis. My beef is with these tournaments."

There are some noteworthy differences between Pete Maravich's college career and Davis'.

Pete Maravich scored 3,667 points in three seasons at LSU. Davis scored 3,664 points in five years at Detroit Mercy. That fifth year of eligibility was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite not breaking Pete Maravich's mark, he set other records: 144 consecutive games scoring in double figures and 588 career three-point shots. In addition, he led the country with 28.2 points-per-game and 159 threes this past season.