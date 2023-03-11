The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will be looking for payback on Saturday when they face the Grand Canyon Antelopes in the 2023 WAC Tournament championship game in Las Vegas. The Antelopes (23-11) took an 83-78 road victory against the Thunderbirds (22-11) on March 1. Both teams scraped by higher seeds Friday night to set up their final showdown. Fifth-seeded Grand Canyon knocked off top seed Sam Houston State 78-75, while third-seeded Southern Utah eked out an 89-88 victory against No. 2 Utah Valley. Grand Canyon won the 2021 tournament and was runner-up in the previous two editions. This is Southern Utah's first season in the WAC.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah spread: Southern Utah -1

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah over/under: 147.5 points

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah money line: Southern Utah -120, Grand Canyon +100

Grand Canyon: 4-1 ATS in last five games

Southern Utah: 16-12-1 ATS on the season

Why Grand Canyon can cover

The Antelopes are 4-1 ATS in their past five games. The victory on the road should give GCU plenty of confidence coming into this one. Rayshon Harrison, named to the All-WAC First Team earlier this week, scored 29 points and nine rebounds in the game. The Presbyterian transfer, also named Newcomer of the Year, is averaging 17.3 points and 3.5 assists. Forward Gabe McGlothan is second in the WAC in rebounding at 7.9 per game and averages 12.6 points.

Grand Canyon is the much better team defensively, allowing just 63.8 points per game, third-lowest in the conference. The Antelopes are sixth in scoring at 72.1 per contest. The Thunderbirds lead the WAC in scoring but rank 12th defensively, giving up 73.5 points per game. GCU shoots 37.7% from 3-point range and made 10 of 24 (41.7%) in the last meeting. Chance McMillian shoots 44.5% from outside, averaging four made threes per game, and averages 10.9 points.

Why Southern Utah can cover

Southern Utah can score with the best of them, ranking in the top five in the nation and first in the WAC at 83 points per game. They have a well-rounded group that features center Jason Spurgin and All-WAC First-Teamer Tevin Jones and includes Sixth Man of the Year Dee Barnes. Jones averages 17.7 points, and Maizen Fausett and Harrison Butler average more than 11 points and five rebounds. Spurgin scores 10.1 and averages 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

Jones scored 20 points, Butler had 19 and Spurgin had 15 in Friday night's victory. Cameron Healy, who averages 6.2 points, scored 14. So the Thunderbirds can get points from anywhere at any time. Fausett had 31 points and seven boards as Southern Utah outrebounded GCU 37-31 in the last meeting. Jones scored 14 and Butler had 13 and a team-high four assists. The Thunderbirds are 15-7 ATS in their last 22 games when facing a team with a winning record.

