Southern's Tyrone Lyons was selected as this week's HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week.

Lyons was a key contributor for the Jaguars for the week of Jan. 1-7 as the North Amityville, New York, native helped lead Southern to wins over SWAC opponents Prairie View A&M, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman. Lyons hit two 3-pointers in the final 11.4 seconds including the game-winner with .5 seconds remaining in the Jaguars' 77-76 overtime victory vs. the Tigers in the SWAC opener for both teams.

Lyons averaged 21.0 points per game while shooting a league-leading 68.4% from the field. He also led the league in 3-point field goal percentage (71.4%) while ranking seventh in steals averaging 2.0 steals per outing during this past week of conference play.

Lyons is on the Purvis Short Small Forward Watch List for the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game to be held April 4 in Houston (Click here for tickets) and broadcast on CBS. Lyons' effort, talent, abilities, and strong play off the bench while playing starter minutes has Southern University sitting at the top of SWAC at 3-0 in league play.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its fourth 2022-23 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Malik Miller, Morgan State (Sam Jones Shooting Guard): Averaged 37 mpg, 18.5 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal per game for the week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Team of the Week

Morgan State: Went 2-0 for the week with two home wins versus Goucher College (89-52) and North Carolina Central University (78-73) in overtime

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

Tyrone Lyons, Southern (Purvis Short Small Forward): Averaged 33 mpg, 14.3points, and 5.3 rebounds for the week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

Southern: Went 3-0 for the week with impressive road wins over Texas Southern University (77-76), Prairie View A&M University (66-62), and a home win against Florida A&M University (84-66)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent HBCU Player of the Week

JR Clay, Tennessee State (Fred "Curly" Neal Point Guard) Averaged 32 mpg, 22 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals for the week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

Tennessee State: Went 1-1 for the week with a road loss to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (81-72) and road win over Lindenwood University (60-57)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Terrence Hunter-Whitfield, Virginia State University (Purvis Short Small Forward): Averaged 29 mpg, 17.5 points, 4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Team of the Week

Claflin: Went 2-0 with two very good road wins at Virginia Union University (63-58) and Bowie State University (77-75) to go 4-1 in league play and 12-1 overall.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

Gregg Boyd, Tuskegee University (Fred "Curly" Neal Point Guard): Averaged 27 mpg, 19.3 points, 3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals for the week

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Co-Teams of the Week

Tuskegee: Went 3-0 for the week and won all three games on the road versus Allen University (81-52), Benedict College (73-69), Kentucky State University (90-69). Now has current five game winning streak with overall 12-4 record and 7-2 in league play.

Miles: Went 3-0 for the week and won all three road wins over Albany State University (62-59), Fort Valley State University (55-50), and Lane College (70-64). Now has current five-game winning streak with overall 11-3 record and 7-2 in league play.

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Team of the Week

Southern: Went 3-0 to start to start SWAC league play with big road wins at defending SWAC Tournament Champions, Texas Southern University (77-76) and Prairie View A&M University (66-62), and then returned home for very impressive win against Florida A&M University (84-66)