The 2022 ACC-Big Ten Challenge continues with six games on Tuesday evening. One headline-grabbing matchup takes place at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. The No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini host the Syracuse Orange in the seventh game of the 2022-23 season for both teams. Illinois is 6-1 with the lone loss to No. 3 Virginia, while Syracuse is 3-3 and on a two-game losing streak.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Champaign. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Fighting Illini as 11.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 145 in the latest Illinois vs. Syracuse odds.

Illinois vs. Syracuse spread: Illinois -11.5

Illinois vs. Syracuse over/under: 145 points

Illinois: The Illini are 3-2-1 against the spread this season

Syracuse: The Orange are 4-2 against the spread this season

Why Illinois can cover



Illinois has a tremendous standout at the center of its attack in senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. After a three-year period of high-end contributions at Texas Tech, Shannon Jr. arrived in Champaign for this season, and he is averaging 20.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 54.4% from the field and 47.1% from 3-point range. Shannon Jr. boosts Illinois to a strongly above-average clip of offensive efficiency, and the Illini are in the top five of the country with 59.5% effective field goal shooting.

Illinois is in the top ten in 2-point shooting at 62.1%, with excellent 3-point shooting at 37.7%. Illinois is also securing more than 36% of missed shots on the offensive glass, while Syracuse struggles mightily in defensive rebounding, ranking near the bottom of the country. Opponents are shooting 35.6% from 3-point distance against Syracuse, and opponents are assisting on 67.1% of field goals.

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse is keyed by the guard tandem of freshman Judah Mintz and senior Joseph Girard III. Each is averaging more than 15 points per game, and the Orange are under control on offense. No team has a lower percentage of shots blocked than Syracuse (2.7%), and the Orange commit a turnover on only 17% of offensive possessions. Syracuse is also above the national average in 2-point accuracy (50.2%) and offensive rebound rate (31.5%).

On defense, Syracuse is in the top 10 nationally in block rate at 17.9%, and the Orange are in the top 50 of the country in free throw prevention. Opponents are posting a 21.2% turnover rate against Syracuse, and the Orange are giving up only 44.8% shooting inside the arc. Illinois has ball security issues on offense, and the Illini are shooting only 65.3% at the free throw line.

