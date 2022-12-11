Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Iowa
Current Records: Wisconsin 7-2; Iowa 7-2
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Wisconsin beat the Maryland Terrapins 64-59 last week. Guard Chucky Hepburn (13 points) and forward Steven Crowl (12 points) were the top scorers for the Badgers.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Iowa and the Iowa State Cyclones this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Iowa wrapped it up with a 75-56 win at home. Iowa's forward Filip Rebraca looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds in addition to three blocks.
Wisconsin is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 7-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Badgers have only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the 15th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Hawkeyes' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 82.4 points per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.65
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Iowa have won six out of their last ten games against Wisconsin.
- Jan 06, 2022 - Wisconsin 87 vs. Iowa 78
- Mar 12, 2021 - Iowa 62 vs. Wisconsin 57
- Mar 07, 2021 - Iowa 77 vs. Wisconsin 73
- Feb 18, 2021 - Iowa 77 vs. Wisconsin 62
- Jan 27, 2020 - Iowa 68 vs. Wisconsin 62
- Mar 07, 2019 - Wisconsin 65 vs. Iowa 45
- Nov 30, 2018 - Wisconsin 72 vs. Iowa 66
- Jan 23, 2018 - Iowa 85 vs. Wisconsin 67
- Mar 02, 2017 - Iowa 59 vs. Wisconsin 57
- Feb 24, 2016 - Wisconsin 67 vs. Iowa 59