Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Iowa

Current Records: Wisconsin 7-2; Iowa 7-2

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Wisconsin beat the Maryland Terrapins 64-59 last week. Guard Chucky Hepburn (13 points) and forward Steven Crowl (12 points) were the top scorers for the Badgers.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Iowa and the Iowa State Cyclones this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Iowa wrapped it up with a 75-56 win at home. Iowa's forward Filip Rebraca looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Wisconsin is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 7-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Badgers have only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the 15th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Hawkeyes' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 82.4 points per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.65

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa have won six out of their last ten games against Wisconsin.