The reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks begin their run through the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Kansas won the Big 12 regular season title with a 15-6 record and earned the No. 1 seed in the West Region. The Jayhawks are 27-7 overall and face the No. 16 seed Howard Bison. Howard is the MEAC champion, with 12 wins in its last 14 games to improve to 22-12 this season.

Tipoff is at 2 p.m. ET in Des Moines. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jayhawks as 22-point favorites, while the over/under is set at 146 in the latest Kansas vs. Howard odds. Before locking in any Howard vs. Kansas picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Kansas vs. Howard:

Kansas vs. Howard spread: Kansas -22

Kansas vs. Howard over/under: 146 points

Kansas vs. Howard money line: Kansas -10000, Howard +2000

HOW: The Bison are 4-0 against the spread in the last four games

KAN: The Jayhawks are 7-4 against the spread in the last 11 games

Why Howard can cover

Howard's offense has strong metrics, led by fantastic offensive rebounding and 3-point shooting. The Bison secure 33.8% of missed shots on the offensive glass, and are converting 37.2% of 3-point attempts this season. Howard led the MEAC in overall shooting efficiency, and the Bison are above the national average in free throw rate and assists (14.9 per game).

All-MEAC guard Elijah Hawkins keys the attack for Howard, leading the team with 13.0 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season. Hawkins is shooting 47.3% from 3-point range, and he is a central part of a defense that creates a turnover on 20.7% of defensive possessions and a steal on 9.8% of defensive trips. Howard holds opponents to 33.6% from 3-point range, and the Bison give up only 11.9 assists per game this season.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has tremendous experience on its roster, and the Jayhawks are dominant on the defensive end of the floor. Bill Self's team enters the tournament at No. 7 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, and Kansas has outstanding metrics in opponent shooting. The Jayhawks hold the opposition to 47.2% from 2-point range and 31.2% from 3-point range this season, and Kansas is in the top 20 of the nation in allowing only 11.2 assists per game. Kansas also forces a turnover on 20.2% of defensive possessions, and the Jayhawks are near the top of the country with a 12.5% steal rate.

The Jayhawks are above-average in free throw prevention, and the team's ability to create havoc should be magnified against Howard. The Bison are very poor in ball security, committing a turnover on 22.9% of possessions to rank in the bottom five nationally. That includes 8.7 live-ball turnovers per game, potentially giving fuel to the Jayhawks in transition.

