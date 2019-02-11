Kansas vs. TCU odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 99-67 run

A pivotal Big 12 battle is one of the highlights of the Monday night college basketball schedule as the surging TCU Horned Frogs host the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks at 9 p.m. ET. The depleted Jayhawks (18-6, 7-4) are two games behind conference leader Kansas State and need a victory in order to stay in the title hunt. They are coming off an 84-72 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (17-6, 5-5) hope to avoid a letdown following a milestone victory for the program. They beat Iowa State 92-83 on Saturday for their first road win over a ranked opponent in 50 tries. The Horned Frogs are three-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 148 in the latest Kansas vs. TCU odds. Before you lock in your Kansas vs. TCU picks, check out the top college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Frogs will be motivated to build on their breakthrough performance. Before upsetting the Cyclones, they had been struggling, suffering blowout losses to Texas Tech and Baylor before managing a 70-68 win over Oklahoma State.

But on Saturday, TCU showed the dangerous and poised disposition it has flashed at various times this season. The Horned Frogs typically make their living with stout defense and rebounding, but their offense found an added punch against high-powered Iowa State. They shot 53.2 percent from the field, led by a career-high 22 points from reserve guard Kendric Davis. Senior point guard Alex Robinson added 17 points and five assists.

TCU has covered nine of its past 11 home games and pushed Kansas to the wire in a 77-68 loss in the first meeting Jan. 9, but the Frogs are far from a sure thing to cover the Kansas vs. TCU spread on Monday.

The Jayhawks have been beset all season by various injuries and suspensions, but have remained resilient. They were recently dealt another blow when Lagerald Vick, their lone senior, took a leave of absence for personal reasons. He is their leading 3-point shooter at 45.5 percent and was averaging 14.1 points per game, second best on the team.

But Dedric Lawson is one of the players who is stepping up for the Jayhawks. He finished with a game-high 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a Kansas win over Oklahoma State this past weekend. Freshman Ochai Agbaji added five 3-pointers and registered 23 points and six rebounds. And Kansas is on a 3-1-1 run against the spread in matchups with TCU.

