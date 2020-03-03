Kansas will release public response to allegations of major NCAA violations on Thursday

Kansas will make public Thursday its formal response to the NCAA in the ongoing investigation into the basketball program, athletic director Jeff Long told CBS Sports. The response is part of the process toward resolution of the case that mainly involves allegations of major violations regarding coach Bill Self's program, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Considering the current timeline, the case could be decided by the beginning of next basketball season, one source close to the process shared. However, that is no certainty with the backlog of cases being considered by the NCAA stemming from the FBI investigation.

Thursday's response is expected to be similar to the one Kansas issued after learning of the original notice of allegations in September 2019. At the time, the school said it "emphatically rejects" the assertion that Adidas reps were considered boosters and agents by the NCAA.

The university also "strongly disagrees" with the NCAA's contention that the program lacked institutional control.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, Kansas could be in line for a postseason ban, loss of scholarships and a possible suspension of Self.

"It can be a hit, but you can recover from the hit if the foundation is strong," Self told CBS Sports earlier this month. "We'll get through this. But nobody likes going through it."

Kansas is considered the most notable case in a series of investigations being conducted by the NCAA of universities at least mentioned in the FBI investigation of college basketball.

Last fall, the NCAA alleged five Level I violations (the most serious) against Kansas involving basketball as well two Level II violations regarding football. On Jan. 30, Kansas received an amended notice of allegations that included what was reported be a minor football violation. That pushed Kansas' response back to Thursday.

The next step in the case is for the enforcement staff to reply to Kansas' response. After that, the next most likely step is setting a hearing date for an NCAA infractions panel to consider the allegations and possible penalties. Kansas could appeal any penalties applied by that infractions panel.