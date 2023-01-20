Who's Playing

Ball State @ Kent State

Current Records: Ball State 13-5; Kent State 15-3

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes won both of their matches against the Ball State Cardinals last season (66-65 and 93-82) and are aiming for the same result Friday. The Golden Flashes and Ball State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Kent State strolled past the Eastern Michigan Eagles with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 77-63.

Meanwhile, Ball State escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Western Michigan Broncos by the margin of a single free throw, 71-70.

Kent State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Cardinals have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Their wins bumped the Golden Flashes to 15-3 and Ball State to 13-5. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kent State have won seven out of their last ten games against Ball State.