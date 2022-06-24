Kentucky's 2023 recruiting class picked up a huge addition Friday, when five-star point guard Robert Dillingham committed to the Wildcats over Louisville, USC and Auburn. Dillingham is considered the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 1 point guard of the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He was previously committed to NC State but became a focal point for UK after reopening his recruitment in March. With Dillingham's commitment, the Wildcats' class is now ranked No. 3 nationally, as he joined fellow five-star guard Reed Sheppard among the program's commitments for the cycle. Duke and North Carolina are at No. 1 and No. 2 in the team rankings.

Though slender at just 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds, the Simi Valley, California, product is a dynamic scorer with and advanced offensive repertoire. Here is the full scouting report on Dillingham from his 247Sports profile:

Has a thin build but has length at 6-2 with long arms. Has a feel for controlling horizontal space. Possesses a special feel space and time on the court. Combines this awareness with an elite burst of quickness to gain separation. Highly confident sharp shooter from deep. Has a deft hop back jumper going to his right. Pulls up with effectiveness in the midrange going either direction. Loves to shoot a runner going left when can't get to the rim. Slick ball handler and crafty finisher. Has it on a string and can find teammates while penetrating. Lack of size and strength can be a detriment on the boards and defensively. Is an active and disruptive defender, nonetheless. Has tremendous upside as a dynamic playmaker who just needs to gain strength and mass as he develops.

Dillingham is originally from Hickory, North Carolina, but transferred last season to play at Donda Academy, which is a prep school in Simi Valley backed by Kanye West