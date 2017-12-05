LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball reportedly exploring options to play basketball internationally

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, the youngest sons of polarizing father LaVar Ball, are both exploring options to play basketball and potentially sign internationally, according to a report from The Vertical.

The move would effectively end the amateur status of LiAngelo, a freshman who left the UCLA program on Monday, as well as LaMelo, a five-star Class of 2019 prospect still committed to UCLA. The brothers have already hired representation from Harrison Gaines and began the initial process of contacting teams overseas.

LiAngelo is a freshman at UCLA who never quite panned out after making headlines worldwide for stealing from a Louis Vuitton store during a UCLA basketball trip to China to kick off the season. He didn't record a statistic for the Bruins, and was just a three-star prospect out of Chino Hills.

LaMelo, however, is a standout point guard rated as the No. 15 overall player in the Class of 2019. Many peg him to be a future NBA player, which makes the decision to pursue professional opportunities and spurn traditional paths to the NBA even more head-scratching.

Although this may come as a surprise regarding LaMelo, there were traces of evidence left over the last few months -- such as his own signature sneaker and his sudden rise as one of the faces of the family's Big Baller Brand -- that suggested he may not even be eligible to play in college anyway. But this news makes it all but unofficially official that neither he nor LiAngelo will play in college.