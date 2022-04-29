Less than a week after landing one of the top transfers of the offseason in guard Nigel Pack, who scored an $800,000 NIL deal, Miami nearly lost another star wanting a raise of his own. Isaiah Wong, who helped facilitate the Hurricanes' Elite Eight run, threatened to enter the transfer portal Thursday over an NIL dispute before backtracking a day later.

After Wong's agent told ESPN his client would leave the Hurricanes if his NIL compensation wasn't boosted, Miami booster John Ruiz decided Friday afternoon that he would help Wong find additional NIL opportunities with different companies.

The ultimatum from Wong's camp came after Ruiz announced a two-year deal at $400,000 per year — plus a car — through the company LifeWallet for Pack last weekend. Pack ranks No. 2 on the CBS Sports list of college basketball's top transfers this offseason and is poised to help Miami replace the departing production of guards Kam McGusty and Charlie Moore.

"If Isaiah and his family don't feel that the NIL number meets their expectations they will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow, while maintaining his eligibility in the NBA draft and going through the draft process," his agent, Adam Papas, told ESPN.

But, at first, Ruiz balked at the idea that Wong is in store for a raise, telling ESPN that "Isaiah is under contract."

"He has been treated by LifeWallet exceptionally well," Ruiz said, according to ESPN. "If that is what he decides, I wish him well, however, I DO NOT renegotiate! Surprises me because there are so many players that would love to play for the U!"

Wong averaged 15.3 points for the Hurricanes while starting in 36 of the team's 37 games this past season in his third year with the program. He was particularly clutch for the Hurricanes during the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament as he led the team in scoring with 22 points in a first-round victory over USC and 21 in a second-round win over Auburn.

The deadline is Sunday for players to enter the portal and be eligible next season, and the deadline for early entrants to withdraw from the NBA Draft is June 13.