NCAA launches formal investigation into Arizona men's basketball program amid FBI probe
Arizona's officially under the microscope as more allegations of cheating have emerged from federal court
Amid allegations of cheating and numerous ties to the ongoing college basketball trial, the NCAA has launched an investigation into the Arizona men's basketball program, a spokesman for the university confirmed to the Arizona Daily Star on Friday.
The official reasoning for the probe remains unclear but the unofficial motives for it do not. Former associate head coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson, a long-time staffer for Sean Miller, was arrested and recently plead guilty to bribery as part of a scheme to steer certain players to managers and financial advisers. In federal testimony this week, he's been the subject of more allegations tying him to knowledge of a pay-for-play scheme.
Miller hasn't come out unscathed amid the most recent trial either. Former runner-turned-convicted felon, Christian Dawkins, said via video recordings played in court last week that he had a relationship with Miller and that he knew of the backdoor dealings that were being done to get top-shelf players to play for him.
"And the thing with (former Arizona assistant) Book (Richardson), Arizona is like, Sean Miller has to know everything that's going on," Dawkins is heard saying on the FBI's video capture. "I can call Sean and have a conversation like, this is what's going on. Like, this is what's needing to be done."
FBI recordings on Wednesday played in federal court added more damning evidence against Miller, who, according to a conversation between Dawkins and Richardson, discussed alleged payments he was making for two players at the school: Deandre Ayton and Rawle Alkins. Dawkins on FBI wiretap alleged Miller "was paying, or had promised to pay, $10,000 a month" for Ayton, according to Yahoo Sports.
The news that the NCAA is probing Arizona is no surprise. Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde and Pete Thamel in February reported that an investigation into the program (and others) by the NCAA was ongoing, but until Friday, Arizona had not confirmed the probe. Plus, the inflammatory allegations brought to light in court over the last few weeks were always going to have ramifications with the NCAA.
It remains unclear if the probe could be the beginning of the end for Miller, who has staunchly denied all allegations he payed players to come to play for him in Tucson. But under new NCAA rules passed last year, which gives it the power to use outside evidence -- in this case, evidence via federal trial -- as part of its own case, the microscope on Miller and his program as a whole will be more intense than ever.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dawkins delivers compelling testimony
Revealing testimony once again touches on Arizona, but the bigger takeaway is what this trial...
-
Pac-12 to play 20 conference games
The change will be made in order to 'enhance the Pac-12 basketball brand' with more compet...
-
Podcast: Will Arizona make a change?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest developments from the federal trial
-
Ex-assistant: UA's Miller paid players
Former Wildcats assistant Book Richardson discusses payments to players on wiretaps played...
-
Top 25 And 1: Memphis jumps to No. 5
If Penny Hardaway lands the recruits the experts think he will, watch out for the Tigers
-
Trial: Will defendants take the stand?
As the prosecution nears resting its case, one big question still looms over the trial