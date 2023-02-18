College basketball fans can take an early peek at what the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket currently looks like Saturday, when the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee reveals the current top 16 seeds with just over three weeks away from Selection Sunday on the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Preview. The 30-minute show is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS before Kentucky hosts No. 10 Tennessee at 1 p.m.

Committee chair Chris Reynolds will be in-studio for the reveal, as will the broadcast team of Greg Gumbel, Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis. The show will list the top-four seeds in each region as things stand entering Saturday's action. The committee first began previewing the bracket's top 16 teams in 2017, and it has become an annual tradition that provides an advance look at how the bracket is coming together.

Plenty of time remains for teams to rise or fall before the full 68-team is announced on Sunday, March 12 on CBS. But Saturday's preview will offer some clues about how the selection committee views certain teams. For example, Big 12 teams such as Kansas and Texas are in the running for No. 1 seeds in Jerry Palm's Bracketology but both have suffered more losses than other candidates like Purdue, Houston, Alabama and UCLA.

How will the committee weight the gauntlet of what the Big 12 teams have gone through in the nation's toughest league versus the better records of other teams in the mix for No. 1 seeds? That's among the insights we should receive from the preview show.

How to watch the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Preview

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)