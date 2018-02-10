Nebraska basketball players take stand against white nationalist's disturbing video

Nebraska players are taking a stand against racism and violence. USATSI

The Nebraska basketball team is taking a united stand in response to a disturbing video released by University of Nebraska student Daniel Kleve, a white nationalist who bragged about his participation in August's white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In the video, Kleve claims to be the most active white nationalist in the Nebraska area and referenced numerous times his love and desire for violence.

So on Friday, after Nebraska basketball players saw the video, the team decided to take action by agreeing to wear T-shirts with the slogan, "Hate Will Never Win" across the chest. The players are also making a public service announcement in the form of video that will air before home games.

"When my players realized that there's a person with hate in his heart walking across campus and attending classes with other students and athletes, that struck close to home," Miles told Yahoo Sports. "They wanted to do something to show that they're willing to take a firm stand against hate speech and against racism."

Nebraska players considered, but rejected, the proposal of boycotting games in response to the divisive video made by Kleve.

During a campus rally that took place on Wednesday, some Huskers students called for Kleve's expulsion; Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green, however, told ESPN that Kleve is protected by the First Amendment and will not be expelled.

Nebraska (18-8, 9-4 in Big Ten) will debut its T-shirts on Saturday as they face Rutgers (12-14, 2-11) at 4 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.