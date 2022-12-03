An ACC college basketball contest on Saturday afternoon has the Syracuse Orange going on the road to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame started the season off 6-1, knocking off No. 20 Michigan State 70-52 in its last outing. Meanwhile, Syracuse is on a skid. The Orange have dropped three straight games. On Tuesday, they fell to No. 16 Illinois 73-44.

Tip-off from the Purcell Pavilion in South Bend is set for noon ET. The Fighting Irish are 7-point favorites in the latest Syracuse vs. Notre Dame odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.5. Before locking in any Notre Dame vs. Syracuse picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame spread: Fighting Irish -7

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame over/under: 133.5 points

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame money line: Fighting Irish -320, Orange +250

SYR: Under is 4-0 in Orange last 4 games following an ATS loss

ND: Fighting Irish are 22-8-1 ATS in their last 31 Saturday games

Why Notre Dame can cover

Senior forward Nate Laszewski is an agile big man. Laszewski owns a smooth jumper that allows him to space the floor. The Florida native can score off the dribble as well as from the post. Laszewski is leading the team in both points (16.9) and rebounds (8.6) while shooting 43% from 3-point land. He's scored at least 16 points with two 3-pointers in four games thus far.

Freshman guard J.J. Starling is a pure scorer who can get a bucket off the dribble with ease. Starling is an effective shooter from the mid-range and has the skill to attack the paint. The New York native has a solid frame and can finish through contact. Starling averages 13 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. In his last contest, he logged 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Why Syracuse can cover

Freshman guard Judah Mintz is a natural scorer and calm facilitator for the Orange offense. Mintz has explosive quickness and great ball handles to get past his defender. The Maryland native is putting up a team-high 15.1 points with 3.1 assists per game. On Nov. 22, Mintz amassed 20 points, two boards and two dimes.

Senior center Jesse Edwards is a big-bodied presence (6-foot-11, 230 pounds) who uses his size to his advantage. Edwards has a soft touch around the rim with great hands to snag boards consistently. The Netherlands native is leading the team in rebounds (11.3) and blocks (2.7) with 13.7 points per game. On Nov. 29, he supplied nine points, 17 rebounds and three blocks.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 147 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the model's CBB picks at SportsLine.

