Ohio State vs. Minnesota odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 23 predictions from model on 6-2 run

It's the second meeting of the season between Big Ten foes when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-8) travel to Columbus to face the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-6) on Thursday night. The teams met in Minneapolis on Dec. 15, when the Gophers surprised then third-ranked Ohio State 84-71 to end the Buckeyes' season-opening win streak at nine. OSU rebounded to win two in a row, even beating then No. 6 Kentucky, but has been in free-fall since.

The Buckeyes have lost five of their last six to come in 12-6, while the Golden Gophers are 10-8 after winning six of their last nine. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are eight-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 134. Before considering any Minnesota vs. Ohio State picks or college basketball predictions, make sure to see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Minnesota vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Minnesota spread: Buckeyes -8

Ohio State vs. Minnesota over-under: 134

Ohio State vs. Minnesota money line: Buckeyes -353 , Golden Gophers +269

OSU: F Andre Wesson has made 12 of 20 3-pointers over the past five games.

MINN: C Daniel Oturu is averaging 25 points over the past three games.

Why Ohio State can cover

The home team is 16-5 against the spread in the last 21 meetings between these teams, and despite their struggles, the Buckeyes are playing solid defense. They allow only 61.6 points per game, and opponents are shooting just 37.8 percent from the field, which ranks 17th in the nation. The Buckeyes also pull down 38.5 rebounds per game, with 27.9 on the defensive end. Forward Kaleb Wesson leads OSU with 9.3 boards per game, and he also blocks 1.2 shots.

The Buckeyes are 7-3 against the spread in Columbus this season, and Wesson also leads the team in scoring at 14.7 points per game. Freshman D.J. Carton scores 10.1 and dishes out 3.1 assists, and fellow guard Duane Washington scores 11.3 per game.

Why Minnesota can cover

Even so, the Buckeyes aren't a lock to cover the Ohio State vs. Minnesota spread. The Golden Gophers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up loss, and they come in off a 64-56 setback to now 24th-ranked Rutgers on Sunday. Oturu scored 19 points in that game, just shy of his team-leading 20.2 average. The 6-foot-10 sophomore averages a double-double, ranking sixth in the country in grabbing 11.9 rebounds per game, and he blocks 2.8 shots per contest, which is 18th in the nation.

Sophomore Marcus Carr also is a star for the Golden Gophers, who have covered the spread in five of their last six Thursday games. The point guard is 10th in the country with 10.2 assists per contest, and he also averages 16.1 points and 5.2 rebounds.

How to make Ohio State vs. Minnesota picks

