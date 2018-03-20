Oklahoma freshman Trae Young to sign with agent and enter 2018 NBA Draft
The one-and-done star led the nation in points and assists
Oklahoma freshman Trae Young is leaving school after one season, signing with an agent and entering the 2018 NBA Draft, a source told CBS Sports early Tuesday. Young later explained his decision in an essay with ESPN.
"After an unforgettable year at the University of Oklahoma," he wrote, "I will enter the June NBA Draft and fully immerse myself in the pursuit of a pro basketball career."
Young will leave to Los Angeles in the next day or two to immediately begin training. The family has not decided on a trainer.
"It came fast," Rayford Young, Trae's father, told CBS Sports. "NBA front office people sent us good feedback. And (Lon) Kruger wanted to move on faster with recruiting."
Young shot up NBA Draft boards this season by becoming the first player in Division I history to lead the nation in both points and assists. The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists in 35.4 minutes per game while leading the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament. He's a projected lottery pick.
-
Hurley deciding between UConn, Pitt, URI
Hurley is being courted by two programs desperate to return to the spotlight
-
March Madness bracket picks, Sweet 16
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the 2018 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times
-
Expert brackets for the Sweet 16
Everyone's brackets are up in flames, so we might as well try again
-
Sweet 16 lines, March Madness odds
This is how the Las Vegas oddsmakers set the lines for Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games
-
Re-seeding Sweet 16: Kentucky not top 10
The bracket is a beautiful catastrophe -- so who comes after Villanova, Duke and Kansas?
-
March Madness results, tip times, sked
March Madness continues to be off-the-wall insane. Check out scores and tip times from every...