Pittsburgh's basketball recruiting momentum continued on Wednesday, when the Panthers received a commitment from four-star combo guard Carlton Carrington live on CBS Sports HQ. Carrington, who is ranked the No. 99 prospect in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, chose Pitt over Stanford, Loyola Chicago, George Mason and Iona.

His announcement comes two days after embattled coach Jeff Capel picked up the program's highest-rated commitment in a decade by landing four-star Class of 2022 point guard Dior Johnson. Carrington joins three-star small forward Marion Barnes Jr. in the Panthers' 2023 class as Capel delivers on the recruiting trail despite four straight losing seasons to begin his tenure.

A versatile 6-4 guard, Carrington plays for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore and is considered the No. 3 player in Maryland for the 2023 class. Carrington has also played for Team Melo on the travel circuit, where he's gained a reputation for his mid-range game and consistency with playing high IQ basketball.

With Carrington's commitment, Pittsburgh's 2023 recruiting class now ranks 10th nationally, according to the 247Sports team rankings. Here is the full evaluation of his game from 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein:

"Carrington is a big combo-guard with terrific size and upside to his frame as he continues to fill-out and building up his body. He is a fluid open floor playmaker with the ball and has a very good mid-range pull-up game in the half-court. He needs to keep getting more consistent as a three-point shooter, but long-term he possesses potential as both a versatile scorer and playmaker. Defensively, he moves his feet well laterally and should be able to defend multiple positions, especially as he gets stronger. Overall, he's a late-blooming talented big combo-guard with a high-ceiling."