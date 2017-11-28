Podcast: Duke's Marvin Bagley as Player of the Year favorite and other PK80 takeaways
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
I'm back home from Florida. Matt Norlander is back home from Oregon. So we got together Tuesday morning and recorded a new #EyeOnCollegeBasketball podcast that opened on the PK80 Invitational. Pretty sure Norlander touched on every team at the top. Then, at the 18:25 mark, we settled into a conversation about top-ranked Duke, which led to a conversation about Marvin Bagley III, who is now the leading candidate to win National Player of the Year.
The Bagley stuff starts at the 21:02 mark.
We discussed the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at the 28:47 mark. And we closed on Tim Floyd's retirement, which he announced late Monday after UTEP's loss to Lamar. That conversation starts at the 34:30 mark.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
Please subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast via iTunes. That's the quickest way to get the latest episodes. You can subscribe at this link. And here's a GooglePlay link, if you prefer.
-
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The Cardinals are 4-0 and No. 17 in Tuesday's Top 25 (and one)
-
UTEP coach Tim Floyd retires immediately
Tim Floyd puts an end to his 42-year coaching career after seeing his Miners fall to 1-5
-
Adidas: Pitino knew of pay-for-play plan
Pitino claims he had no knowledge of the pay-for-play that was uncovered by the FBI
-
Poll Attacks: Who missed Xavier loss?
The Musketeers moved from 17th to 12th on a ballot after a 102-86 loss to ASU
-
Coaches poll: Duke No. 1, KU No. 2
Duke received all but one first place vote in the latest coaches poll
-
Syracuse vs. Maryland odds, picks
SportsLine simulated Monday night’s Maryland-Syracuse Big Ten-ACC Challenge game 10,000 ti...
Add a Comment