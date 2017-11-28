Podcast: Duke's Marvin Bagley as Player of the Year favorite and other PK80 takeaways

I'm back home from Florida. Matt Norlander is back home from Oregon. So we got together Tuesday morning and recorded a new #EyeOnCollegeBasketball podcast that opened on the PK80 Invitational. Pretty sure Norlander touched on every team at the top. Then, at the 18:25 mark, we settled into a conversation about top-ranked Duke, which led to a conversation about Marvin Bagley III, who is now the leading candidate to win National Player of the Year.

The Bagley stuff starts at the 21:02 mark.

We discussed the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at the 28:47 mark. And we closed on Tim Floyd's retirement, which he announced late Monday after UTEP's loss to Lamar. That conversation starts at the 34:30 mark.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney

