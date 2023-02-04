Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Prairie View A&M

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 8-14; Prairie View A&M 8-14

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Panthers and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday at William Nicks Center. Prairie View A&M will be seeking to avenge the 68-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 5 of last year.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Prairie View A&M and the Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Prairie View A&M wrapped it up with an 89-74 win on the road.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman didn't have too much trouble with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at home on Monday as they won 88-77.

Prairie View A&M is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-8 against the spread when favored.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 8-14. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

Odds

The Panthers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bethune-Cookman won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.