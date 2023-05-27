The son of former NBA sharpshooter Ray Allen has made his college decision. Ray Allen III is expected to join Rhode Island as a preferred walk-on, according to team broadcaster Chris DiSano.

Ray Allen III played his high school basketball at Gulliver Prep in Miami, where he played for his father. The younger Allen led the team in rebounds per game (5.9) and steals per game (1.9) this past season. Ray Allen and his son were both in attendance at a Rams game this past February.

As a prospect, Allen was an unranked member of the 2023 signing class. However, he did have a scholarship offer to UMass, according to his 247Sports profile.

Ray Allen III has likely prepared his son well for the college level. Allen was a standout at UConn and was the No. 5 overall selection in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. Allen went on to play 18 NBA seasons, and he was one of the greatest 3-point shooters the league has ever seen.

This past season, the Rams went 9-22 and finished 14th out of 15 teams in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Rhode Island hasn't reached the NCAA Tournament since 2018.