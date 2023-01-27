An Atlantic 10 battle has the Saint Louis Billikens (14-6) traveling to play the Davidson Wildcats (10-10) on Friday evening. The Billikens have won five straight games, including an 84-71 win over La Salle. Meanwhile, Davidson finally snapped its four-game skid. On Tuesday, the Wildcats topped La Salle 64-57.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in Davidson, N.C. The latest Saint Louis vs. Davidson odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Billikens as 1.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points is set at 144. Before making any Davidson vs. Saint Louis picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saint Louis vs. Davidson. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Davidson vs. Saint Louis:

Davidson vs. Saint Louis spread: Saint Louis -1.5

Davidson vs. Saint Louis over/under: 144 points

Davidson vs. Saint Louis money line: Saint Louis -125, Davidson +105

DAV: 5-3 ATS vs. teams that have won at least 65% of games

SLU: Has won five straight with a 3-2 ATS record in that span

Why Saint Louis can cover

Junior guard Yuri Collins is a speedy playmaker who loves to push the tempo. Collins has great court vision and is able to swiftly dissect the defense with ease. He's leading the nation in assists (10.6) with 12.1 points per game. The Missouri native also has a knack for getting into passing lanes, averaging 1.4 steals per game. Collins has finished with six double-doubles thus far.

Senior Javon Pickett is an athletic and long guard who excels in transition. Pickett has good speed and is able to get past his man with no hesitation. The Illinois native does a great job attacking the paint and finishing with either hand at the rim. Pickett averages 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. On Jan. 14, he dropped a season-high 24 points with three rebounds and four assists.

Why Davidson can cover

Junior forward Sam Mennenga is a constant contributor in the frontcourt for the Wildcats. Mennenga can have the offense run through him due to his shotmaking ability in the mid-range and the post. The New Zealand native has a knack for the ball, piling up rebounds. He leads the team in scoring (16.1) and rebounds (7.7). Mennenga has logged a double-double in three of his last four matchups.

Senior guard Foster Loyer is a very skilled and agile offensive weapon. Loyer scans the floor and is able to penerate the defense consistently. The Missouri native leads the team in assists (4.6) and steals (1.8) with 15.4 points per game. Additionally, Loyer knocks down 33% of his attempts from beyond the arc. He's dropped 20-plus in six matchups thus far.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 145 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

