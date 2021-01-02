Saturday night's ranked matchup between Duke and Florida State has been postponed due to COVID issues that surfaced on Friday evening in FSU's program, sources told CBS Sports.

The ACC is yet to decide on a date for a potential makeup game. The postponement also puts into question Florida State's (5-2) scheduled matchup on Jan. 6 against Syracuse.

A few hours earlier on Friday evening, Duke announced that coach Mike Krzyzewski was due to miss the No. 20 Blue Devils' tilt at No. 18 Florida State after being exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. Duke flew to Tallahassee on Friday but Krzyzewski did not travel with the team, in an effort to observe standard quarantine protocols.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer was supposed to serve as acting head coach for Saturday's game. Here was the initial statement from Duke, prior to the FSU news landing later on Friday night.

Duke was set to end a layoff of more than two weeks from competition. It's been but the latest setback for the team connected to the pandemic, which to this point has primarily related to scheduling. Four of its games this season have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues, most recently its Dec. 29 game against Pitt, which was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Panthers program.

Duke (3-2) struggled through nonconference play and, notably, canceled its previously-postponed nonconference games in December while opting not to reschedule them so that players could spend time with family over the holidays. It's Duke's worst start since the 1999-2000 season.