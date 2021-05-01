Shaqir O'Neal, son of Hall of Fame player Shaquille O'Neal, will be playing college basketball at Texas Southern next season. O'Neal announced his commitment Friday night on Instagram.

He'll be playing for Johnny Jones' Tigers; Texas Southern has statistically been the best program in the SWAC for a decade.

The decision is significant not just because of O'Neal's name and father, but because of his talent and the impact his decision has on HBCUs -- historically Black colleges and universities. O'Neal is a three-star player in the high school class of 2021, ranking 275th according to 247Sports' Composite.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard did an interview on Instagram Live with Overtime and said he picked Texas Southern not just because he felt it was the right spot for him, but also to bring more attention and "change the narrative" on well-known prospects choosing the HBCU path for college.

Shariq will be the second O'Neal playing in college next season, joining his brother Shareef, who plays for LSU. Coincidentally enough, LSU was where Jones was the head coach prior to his hiring at Texas Southern.