UCLA vs. Colorado odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions from proven computer model

The UCLA Bruins and the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at CU Events Center that will be televised by CBS. Colorado is 21-6 overall and 13-2 at home, while UCLA is 16-11 overall and 5-4 on the road. Both teams have been fairly average against the spread, with UCLA at 13-13 against the number and Colorado at 12-14. However, Colorado has had the upper hand in head-to-head matchups with UCLA of late.

Colorado has won and covered in four of its last five matchups with UCLA. The Buffaloes are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Colorado vs. UCLA odds, while the over-under is set at 133. Before entering any UCLA vs. Colorado picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colorado vs. UCLA. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for UCLA vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. UCLA spread: Colorado -10.5

Colorado vs. UCLA over-under: 133 points

Colorado vs. UCLA money line: Colorado -541, UCLA +409

What you need to know about Colorado

Things were close when the Buffaloes and the Southern California Trojans clashed on Thursday, but Colorado ultimately edged out the opposition 70-66. Colorado got double-digit scores from five players: guard McKinley Wright IV (15), guard Tyler Bey (14), guard Shane Gatling (13), forward Lucas Siewert (11), and guard D'Shawn Schwartz (11).

Tad Boyle's squad has great length on the wing with Bey (6-foot-7), Schwartz (6-foot-7) and it's a big reason why they lead the Pac-12 in points allowed per game (64.5).

What you need to know about UCLA

UCLA had enough points to win and then some against the Utah Utes on Thursday, taking that contest 69-58. Guard Jules Bernard (16 points) was the top scorer for UCLA. The Bruins shot 50 percent from the floor in the victory.

The Bruins have won four straight and have gone 3-1 against the spread during that run. Guard Chris Smith leads the team in scoring with 13.2 points, while Jalen Hill paces the squad in rebounding (7.1 rpg).

How to make UCLA vs. Colorado picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Colorado vs. UCLA 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCLA vs. Colorado? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.