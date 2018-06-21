UConn claims Kevin Ollie investigation reveals NCAA violations that justify coach's for-cause firing

Findings of an investigation conducted by the University of Connecticut and the NCAA have determined that Kevin Ollie's firing came as a result of multiple recruiting infractions. According to documents obtained by the Hartford Courant and other media organizations, those breaches included an impermissible call facilitated by Ollie between Ray Allen and a recruit, and Ollie shooting hoops with a recruit during an official visit.

The report also reveals that multiple players worked with an outside trainer on campus and in Atlanta, and were provided transportation, fed and housed for free -- all of which are considered NCAA violations. The allegations uncovered in the investigation could allow UConn to skip on paying the $10 million Ollie is owed on his contract, effectively affording the university to claim the transgressions detailed in the documents justify his for-cause firing in March.

The NCAA has not taken action against UConn as a result of the investigation, but according to the Courant, roughly 900 pages of the findings are interviews with former assistant coaches, players, families of players and others involved, and consist of topics ranging from Ollie's recruiting tactics, the outside trainer's role with the program and connections of other recruits to the program.

Despite coaching the Huskies to a national title in 2014, Ollie's UConn squads mostly foundered under his watch. He was fired after consecutive losing seasons, and leaves behind a 127-79 overall record at the helm of the program.

Ollie has claimed UConn violated his constitutional rights under the 14th Amendment by firing him in the manner he was fired, citing he was not given the opportunity to defend the charges levied against him. If the university can't prove it was justified in the for-cause firing, Ollie will be awarded the money remaining on his contract.