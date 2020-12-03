The USC Trojans and the UConn Huskies meet up in an intriguing non-conference clash on Thursday evening in the 2020 Roman Legends Classic. It is a neutral-site game at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., though the proximity is in favor of Connecticut. USC enters with a 3-0 record that includes a blowout win over BYU in its last outing. UConn is 2-0 on the young season, with wins over Central Connecticut and Hartford in the early going.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Huskies as one-point favorites, down half a point from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is 142 in the latest UConn vs. USC odds. Before making any USC vs. UConn picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 4-1 on its top-rated picks and returning over $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Connecticut vs. USC in the Roman Legends Classic 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for USC vs. Connecticut:

UConn vs. USC spread: UConn -1

UConn vs. USC over-under: 142 points

UConn: The Huskies are 10-4-1 against the spread in the last 15 non-conference games

USC: The Trojans are 21-13 against the spread since the start of 2019-20

Latest Odds: Trojans +1 Bet Now

Why UConn can cover



UConn is a talented team in 2020-21, headlined by sophomore guard James Bouknight. Bouknight is a highly-touted NBA prospect, and he is averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, while connecting on 52 percent of his field-goal attempts. As a team, UConn is shooting 59.3 percent on 2-point attempts, and the Huskies rank in the top quadrant of the country in posting an effective field goal shooting percentage of 56.1 percent. In addition, the Huskies are a great offensive rebounding team, snatching 48.6 percent of available rebounds after misses.

Defensively, UConn is blocking shots at an incredible rate of 21.4 percent, and the Huskies also create turnovers at a high level, forcing a giveaway on 24.5 percent of possessions. USC is also a potent team, but the Trojans are shooting less than 58 percent from the free-throw line, and USC is also a below-average squad in turning the ball over on 21.5 percent of possessions.

Why USC can cover

The Trojans excel in a number of areas on both ends. USC is a top-10 offensive rebounding team in the country so far in 2020-21, grabbing 44.8 percent of its own missed shots. The Trojans are also excellent at generating free-throw attempts, ranking in the top 15 nationally in free-throw rate, and USC is shooting a robust 60 percent from 2-point range this season. The Trojans could also find success from beyond the 3-point arc, where USC is making 36.2 percent of their attempts and UConn is allowing opponents to shoot 37.5 percent this season.

Defensively, USC is holding opponents to just 36 percent shooting on 2-point attempts, ranking top-10 in the country, and the Trojans are also near the pinnacle of the sport in blocked shots, swatting 11.4 percent of their opponent's shot attempts.

How to make UConn vs. USC picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with multiple players on both teams projected to score in double figures. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Southern California vs. Connecticut? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UConn vs. Southern Cal spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,600 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks over the past four-plus years, and find out.