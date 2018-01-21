WATCH: Curious no-call in final seconds dooms Kentucky in loss vs. Florida

Less than two weeks after a curious no-call played out in favor of Kentucky against Texas A&M, a missed foul call against Florida all but doomed the Wildcats in a similar scenario.

With the clock ticking down on Saturday against Florida and the Wildcats trailing by 2 points, wing P.J. Washington got hacked taking it up to the rim. But instead of drawing a foul that would've given UK a chance to tie the game by way of foul shots, it lead to an inbounds play that ultimately produced nothing as UK lost 66-64.

Kentucky coach John Calipari avoided answering whether or not he thought the play should've drawn a foul, but his indirect response said all you need to know.

Calipari is live now. Did he think PJ got fouled? "I've been asked some dumb questions in my life ... Everybody saw it." https://t.co/zjslMTACuE — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) January 21, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Florida coach Mike White saw something else.

Florida coach Mike White on the no-call on PJ Washington at the end (and Quade): "I saw my guys flying around, trying to make plays, hands on balls." — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) January 21, 2018

In a bang-bang play like that, it's absolutely a tough call. But needless to say that in a potential game-altering scenario such as that one, there's almost never going to be a case where both coaches agree on a controversial ending. That's how things go.