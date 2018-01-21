WATCH: Curious no-call in final seconds dooms Kentucky in loss vs. Florida
Was there contact? 'Everybody saw it,' UK coach John Calipari said
Face mush. No foul. pic.twitter.com/QX9q4d8RsX— Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) January 21, 2018
Less than two weeks after a curious no-call played out in favor of Kentucky against Texas A&M, a missed foul call against Florida all but doomed the Wildcats in a similar scenario.
With the clock ticking down on Saturday against Florida and the Wildcats trailing by 2 points, wing P.J. Washington got hacked taking it up to the rim. But instead of drawing a foul that would've given UK a chance to tie the game by way of foul shots, it lead to an inbounds play that ultimately produced nothing as UK lost 66-64.
Kentucky coach John Calipari avoided answering whether or not he thought the play should've drawn a foul, but his indirect response said all you need to know.
Unsurprisingly, Florida coach Mike White saw something else.
In a bang-bang play like that, it's absolutely a tough call. But needless to say that in a potential game-altering scenario such as that one, there's almost never going to be a case where both coaches agree on a controversial ending. That's how things go.
-
UK's season is slipping away
After losing its second game this week, a deep NCAA Tournament run looks far-fetched for U...
-
Coach K, 70, has never been better
Coach K shows he is on on top of his game by landing the best three prospects in the Class...
-
Winners, losers: Ohio State rising
The Buckeyes and Boilermakers continue to assert their dominance in the Big Ten
-
Duke lands No. 3 prospect Williamson
The 5-star phenom was thought to be headed to Clemson, but was swayed to the Blue Devils
-
Where will Zion Williamson play?
The nation's No. 3 player will commit Saturday and here's his impact on each of his finali...
-
How to watch Zion Williamson's decision
Clemson, Kentucky, South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke and Kansas are all in the running
Add a Comment