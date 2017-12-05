WATCH: LaVar, LiAngelo Ball explain shoplifting incident in China, decision to leave UCLA

LaVar and LiAngelo Ball made their way around the media circuit on Tuesday, a mere hours after the talented freshman withdrew from UCLA.

The two went on CNN and the Today show to hit on a number of topics stemming from the shoplifting incident in China that resulted in the true freshman being suspended indefinitely and eventually leaving school to explore opportunities to play professionally overseas.

First, LiAngelo's side of the story about the shoplifting incident in China and how he was treated while in jail, via the Today show.

We all went out one night, went to the malls, went to the Louis Vuitton store and, uh, people started taking stuff, and then, you know, me just not thinking and being with them, I took something too. And we left thinking we'll just get away -- you know how kids think. I didn't realize 'til I got back to my hotel, I'm like, 'That was stupid.' But by then it was too late. And then sure enough, the next morning, the police came and got us. Oh, it was horrible. They take your clothes, you wear, like, whatever they have for you, a little jumpsuit or whatever, take your shoestrings and you just sit in a cement cell for however long. It's just you and all the officers -- and they don't speak English."

The shoplifting in China might have been the beginning of the end for LiAngelo's college career. After the incident, he eventually returned to the states where he faced an indefinite suspension handed down by Bruins coach Steve Alford and never logged a minute in Westwood. It's a big reason why he eventually decided to leave according to his father.

"We got the NCAA holding back, where they're waiting 2 or 3 months to see if he can play or not," said father LaVar on CNN. "That's one of the main reasons he went to UCLA is to play basketball. That's his passion. For them to prolong this and to go on and on, it's ridiculous to me."

LaVar Ball on pulling his son off the UCLA basketball team: “That’s one of the main reasons he went to UCLA is to play basketball. That’s his passion. And for them to prolong this and go on and on, it’s ridiculous to me.” pic.twitter.com/5p9otRVzIy — CNN (@CNN) December 5, 2017

LaVar also said he believes his punishment in the U.S. has been tougher, thus far, than anything his son faced in China.

"Over in China, they dropped the charges," said LaVar. "I think the boys learned their lesson. And now, it's a harsher treatment over here."