Zion Williamson injury: Latest on Duke freshman’s knee sprain, shoe mishap from first minute of game vs. UNC

Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson injured his knee early in Wednesday night's game between the top-ranked Blue Devils and the eighth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. After Williamson blew out his shoe 30 seconds into the first half he left the game and did not return.

After the game, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski called it a "mild knee sprain," but couldn't offer any specifics. He did say, however, that the knee is stable. He's expected to undergo further testing, and results should come in on Thursday.

Coach K: “We’re very concerned about Zion. It’s a mild knee sprain. We will know about length of time tomorrow. It’s stable. Obviously it has an impact. You lose the NPOY on the 1st play.” pic.twitter.com/SCq6DBjnkJ — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 21, 2019

Williamson immediately clutched his right knee after blowing through his shoe on the play. He hobbled off the court moments later after an official timeout, shoe in hand, and went straight to the locker room. He did not return to the game and was shortly thereafter ruled out for the night.

On the ensuing possession, North Carolina scored to take the first lead of the game and never trailed. The Tar Heels won 88-72. It's their first win at Duke's house since 2016.