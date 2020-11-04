|
|
|BYU
|BOISE
Undefeated squads meet as No. 9 BYU visits No. 21 Boise State
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson once was intent on winning lots of games on the blue turf in Boise.
Now the star junior's goal is to lead the Cougars to their first-ever win in six visits to Boise State when No. 9 BYU faces the No. 21 Broncos on Friday night.
Wilson committed to play at Boise State in June 2017 but reneged on his pledge six months later when schools such as BYU and Iowa made late offers. He chose the Cougars and rapidly moved up the depth chart, becoming the starter during his freshman season.
Two years later, he is soaring up the list of top college quarterbacks, and some draft experts have him as a top-10 overall pick if he should enter the NFL draft after this season.
Wilson regularly earns raves for his stellar accuracy -- on long throws as well as short and medium range -- as he has completed 74.6 percent of his passes this season. He has passed for 2,152 yards and 19 touchdowns against just two interceptions while helping BYU to its first 7-0 start since 2001.
This contest will be Wilson's second visit to Boise as a member of the Cougars. The other came when BYU lost 21-16 on Nov. 3, 2018. Wilson guided the Cougars from their own 17-yard line to the Boise State 2 on a last-ditch drive before being sacked on the final play of the game.
Nearly three years after backing out of the commitment, Wilson is well aware that some Boise State fans still harbor disdain for him, but he said he is solely focused on this week's matchup.
"I'm not reflecting on the past at all," Wilson said. "We've got a new team and they have a new team two years later. It's a great opportunity for us, and they've got a good football team over at Boise and they do well at home, as well so it's a big week for us preparation-wise. This is a good football team we are going to face, and we've got to give them our best shot."
Boise State (2-0) faces uncertainty at the quarterback position after sophomore starter Hank Bachmeier didn't travel with the team Saturday to a 49-30 victory over Air Force.
Broncos coach Bryan Harsin declined to shed light on the reason for Bachmeier's absence. The school did reveal that one player missed the game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Sophomore starting safety JL Skinner also was left home, but it remains unknown which Boise State player tested positive.
What is known is junior transfer Jack Sears was superb in Bachmeier's place, completing 17 of 20 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns and also rushing for a score. CBS Sports Network reported during the game broadcast that Sears learned last Tuesday that he would start against Air Force.
Regardless, the former Southern California quarterback was ready for the assignment, immediately proving it with a 75-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver CT Thomas on the game's first offensive play.
"Obviously, great to get out there and play and get a win as a Bronco and help out this program," Sears said. "Since I've been here, I've been preparing like I'm a starter, just being ready, next-man-up mentality. So once they gave me the green light, I was ready to go."
The Friday contest figures to be a high-scoring affair as Boise State averaged 45.5 points (third in the nation) and 454.5 yards (22nd) during its two first games, while BYU is averaging 44.4 points (seventh) and 527.7 yards (sixth). The Cougars have topped 40 points in six of their first seven games for the first time in program history.
In a 41-10 victory over Western Kentucky last Saturday, Wilson passed for a season-low 224 yards and had his school-record streak of consecutive passes without an interception halted at 184.
Cougars coach Kalani Sitake believes playing at Boise State will be a big challenge for his team.
"That's going to be a tough one, and I'm looking forward to that matchup," Sitake said. "I'm happy that our guys are playing well, but it doesn't really matter now. We've got to get ready for the next game."
BYU beat the Broncos 28-25 last season in Provo, Utah, even though Wilson was sidelined with a broken thumb on his right (throwing) hand.
--Field Level Media
|
|
Z. Wilson
1 QB
359 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 8 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
K. Shakir
2 WR
139 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 10 RECs, 4 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|14
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|573
|310
|Total Plays
|65
|65
|Avg Gain
|8.8
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|214
|61
|Rush Attempts
|38
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|359
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|21-27
|23-38
|Yards Per Pass
|11.2
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-33
|4-48
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|5
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.0
|7-39.4
|Return Yards
|36
|0
|Punts - Returns
|5-30
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|359
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|214
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|573
|TOTAL YDS
|310
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|21/27
|359
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|14
|123
|2
|86
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|8
|66
|1
|20
|
C. Jackson 82 WR
|C. Jackson
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|9
|8
|1
|12
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
S. Finau 20 RB
|S. Finau
|2
|-6
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|7
|6
|133
|0
|42
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|6
|3
|99
|0
|39
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|5
|5
|75
|0
|28
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|5
|5
|45
|2
|20
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Wake 13 TE
|M. Wake
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
|B. El-Bakri
|7-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilcox 32 DB
|C. Wilcox
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 DB
|K. Ellis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
G. Summers 98 DL
|G. Summers
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Herron 11 DB
|I. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 4 DB
|T. Warner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Fevaleaki 44 DL
|S. Fevaleaki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jensen 46 LB
|D. Jensen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Udo 7 DB
|G. Udo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kapisi 43 DB
|J. Kapisi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Christensen 15 DB
|C. Christensen
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|1/1
|47
|4/6
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|2
|41.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Christensen 15 DB
|C. Christensen
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fennegan 8 QB
|C. Fennegan
|15/26
|182
|2
|1
|
J. Sears 16 QB
|J. Sears
|4/4
|41
|0
|0
|
A. Peters 14 QB
|A. Peters
|4/8
|26
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|16
|45
|0
|10
|
C. Fennegan 8 QB
|C. Fennegan
|7
|17
|0
|8
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Peters 14 QB
|A. Peters
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Sears 16 QB
|J. Sears
|2
|-6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|18
|10
|139
|2
|52
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|6
|5
|39
|0
|15
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|2
|2
|33
|0
|28
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|6
|3
|31
|0
|14
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|4
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
S. Cobbs 82 WR
|S. Cobbs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 15 CB
|J. Walker
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Whitney 53 DE
|S. Whitney
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
R. Kafentzis 20 S
|R. Kafentzis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Irwin 55 DE
|S. Irwin
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Freeborn 97 NT
|K. Freeborn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeRose 48 LB
|B. DeRose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 NT
|D. Obichere
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reed 8 CB
|M. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cravens 94 DT
|J. Cravens
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|1/1
|39
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Wale 43 K
|G. Wale
|7
|39.4
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|3
|17.3
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates pushed ob at BYU 47 for 28 yards (32-C.Wilcox).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(14:25 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BYU 42 for 5 yards (93-B.El-Bakri31-M.Tooley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 42(13:47 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BYU 40 for 2 yards (7-G.Udo2-K.Ellis).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 40(13:03 - 1st) 16-J.Sears sacked at BYU 49 for -9 yards (98-G.Summers).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BOISE 49(12:24 - 1st) 43-G.Wale punts 35 yards from BYU 49. 26-H.Nyberg pushed ob at BYU 27 for 13 yards. Penalty on BYU 99-Z.Dawe Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at BYU 49. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 5(12:07 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 14 for 9 yards (2-J.Walker).
|+86 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 14(11:51 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(11:24 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 28 for 3 yards (98-G.Summers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 28(10:53 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 32 for 4 yards (49-P.Wilgar7-G.Udo).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 32(10:14 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 36 for 4 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(9:45 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to BOISE 41 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 41(9:10 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 45 for 4 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 45(8:34 - 1st) 16-J.Sears to BOISE 48 for 3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(8:11 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 48 for no gain (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 48(7:31 - 1st) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren pushed ob at BYU 49 for 3 yards (2-K.Ellis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 49(6:49 - 1st) 8-C.Fennegan scrambles to BYU 45 for 4 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - BYU 45(6:02 - 1st) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BYU 41 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(5:35 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BYU 39 for 2 yards (99-Z.Dawe95-K.Tonga).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 39(4:59 - 1st) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to BYU 24 for 15 yards (32-C.Wilcox41-K.Pili).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(4:23 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BYU 22 for 2 yards (41-K.Pili98-G.Summers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BYU 22(3:43 - 1st) 8-C.Fennegan incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BYU 22(3:37 - 1st) 8-C.Fennegan incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - BYU 22(3:32 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas kicks 64 yards from BOISE 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 18 for 17 yards (45-N.Provenzano).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 18(3:22 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 18(3:19 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 20 for 2 yards (53-S.Whitney).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - BOISE 20(2:58 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 34 for 14 yards (0-J.Skinner). Team penalty on BOISE 12 players declined.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(2:47 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u pushed ob at BYU 45 for 11 yards (20-R.Kafentzis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(2:14 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 48 for 7 yards (20-R.Kafentzis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 48(1:43 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to BOISE 44 for 4 yards (53-S.Whitney).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(1:07 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BOISE 32 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(0:38 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 32(0:32 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BOISE 30 for 2 yards (97-K.Freeborn44-R.Whimpey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BOISE 30(0:07 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Wake.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 57 yards from BYU 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 23 for 15 yards (53-I.Kaufusi36-T.Gunther).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 23(14:48 - 2nd) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 31 for 8 yards (2-K.Ellis).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 31(14:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 25 for -6 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BYU 25(13:29 - 2nd) 8-C.Fennegan incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BYU 25(13:24 - 2nd) 43-G.Wale punts 40 yards from BOISE 25. 26-H.Nyberg to BYU 43 for 8 yards.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(13:16 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 42 for -1 yard (90-S.Igiehon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 42(12:44 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 44 for 2 yards (99-S.Matlock53-S.Whitney).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - BOISE 44(12:08 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 48 for 4 yards (26-A.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BOISE 48(11:30 - 2nd) 24-R.Rehkow punts 45 yards from BYU 48 to the BOISE 7 downed by 1-M.Harper.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 7(11:21 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 11 for 4 yards (93-B.El-Bakri98-G.Summers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 11(10:45 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 13 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri41-K.Pili).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 13(10:03 - 2nd) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 27 for 14 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 27(9:24 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 30 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga93-B.El-Bakri).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 30(8:43 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 40 for 10 yards (41-K.Pili43-J.Kapisi).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(8:05 - 2nd) 8-C.Fennegan scrambles to BOISE 42 for 2 yards (11-I.Herron).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - BYU 42(7:23 - 2nd) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at BYU 45 for 13 yards (15-C.Christensen). Penalty on BOISE 15-M.Griffin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BOISE 42. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 23 - BYU 27(7:08 - 2nd) 8-C.Fennegan scrambles runs ob at BOISE 32 for 5 yards.
|Int
|
3 & 18 - BYU 32(6:62 - 2nd) 8-C.Fennegan incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Van Buren INTERCEPTED by 15-C.Christensen at BOISE 45. 15-C.Christensen pushed ob at BOISE 39 for 6 yards (21-A.Van Buren).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(6:19 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BOISE 42 for -3 yards (53-S.Whitney).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - BOISE 42(5:41 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 39 for 3 yards (20-R.Kafentzis).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 39(5:19 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 33 for 6 yards (55-S.Irwin0-J.Skinner).
|Sack
|
4 & 4 - BOISE 33(4:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BOISE 41 for -8 yards (99-S.Matlock).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(4:30 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 45 for 4 yards (93-B.El-Bakri31-M.Tooley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BYU 45(3:54 - 2nd) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to BOISE 50 for 5 yards (4-T.Warner). Penalty on BOISE 85-J.Bates Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at BOISE 45. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - BYU 40(3:28 - 2nd) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to BOISE 48 for 8 yards (41-K.Pili).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BYU 48(2:48 - 2nd) 8-C.Fennegan incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BYU 48(2:42 - 2nd) 43-G.Wale punts 48 yards from BOISE 48 to the BYU 4 downed by 42-D.Cantrell.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 4(2:26 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney pushed ob at BYU 22 for 18 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(1:59 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles runs ob at BYU 34 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(1:50 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 38 for 4 yards (2-J.Walker94-J.Cravens). Team penalty on BOISE Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BYU 38.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(1:45 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BOISE 37 for 10 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(1:25 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BOISE 30 for 7 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 30(1:20 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 15 for 15 yards (2-J.Walker94-J.Cravens).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(1:16 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne. Penalty on BOISE 8-M.Reed Pass interference 13 yards enforced at BOISE 15. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BOISE 2(1:13 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BOISE 4 for -2 yards (7-E.Noa97-K.Freeborn).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 4(1:06 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(1:00 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is no good. blocked by 99-S.Matlock.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 58 yards from BYU 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 27 for 20 yards (37-W.Wright34-K.Fonua).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 27(0:55 - 2nd) 8-C.Fennegan scrambles to BOISE 35 FUMBLES (95-K.Tonga). 41-K.Pili to BOISE 35 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(0:48 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BOISE 46 for -11 yards (99-S.Matlock).
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - BYU 46(0:38 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 21 - BYU 46(0:32 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BOISE 30 for 16 yards.
|+22 YD
|
4 & 5 - BYU 30(0:07 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne pushed ob at BOISE 8 for 22 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas kicks 51 yards from BOISE 35 to the BYU 14 downed by 26-H.Nyberg.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 14(14:59 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 13 for -1 yard (44-R.Whimpey).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 13(14:23 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 19 for 6 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|+38 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 19(13:39 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BOISE 43 for 38 yards.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(13:24 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BOISE 5 for 38 yards (26-A.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BOISE 5(12:52 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(12:48 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on BYU 5-D.Milne Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BOISE 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(12:48 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(12:48 - 3rd) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 27 for 2 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 27(12:19 - 3rd) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to BOISE 30 for 3 yards (32-C.Wilcox53-I.Kaufusi).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 30(11:41 - 3rd) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 41 for 11 yards (32-C.Wilcox).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(10:59 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 42 for 1 yard (44-S.Fevaleaki).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - BYU 42(10:19 - 3rd) 8-C.Fennegan sacked at BOISE 40 for -2 yards (58-U.Leiataua).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BYU 40(9:33 - 3rd) 8-C.Fennegan incomplete. Intended for 82-S.Cobbs.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BYU 40(9:24 - 3rd) 43-G.Wale punts 32 yards from BOISE 40 to BYU 28 fair catch by 26-H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 28(9:18 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BOISE 33 for 39 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(8:57 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Wake.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 33(8:52 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 28 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 28(8:20 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BOISE 25 for 3 yards (44-R.Whimpey55-S.Irwin).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - BOISE 25(7:41 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BOISE 20 for 5 yards (8-M.Reed).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(7:02 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(6:57 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(6:57 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 25 for no gain (49-P.Wilgar).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 25(6:25 - 3rd) 14-A.Peters complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 28 for 3 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 28(5:46 - 3rd) 14-A.Peters complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 42 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(5:04 - 3rd) 14-A.Peters incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir. Team penalty on BOISE Illegal formation declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 42(5:00 - 3rd) 14-A.Peters scrambles to BOISE 43 for 1 yard (41-K.Pili).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BYU 43(4:19 - 3rd) 14-A.Peters incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BYU 43(4:09 - 3rd) 43-G.Wale punts 29 yards from BOISE 43 out of bounds at the BYU 28.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 28(4:02 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to BYU 33 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 33(3:36 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 40 for 7 yards (0-J.Skinner2-J.Walker).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(3:08 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BOISE 32 for 28 yards (21-T.Jones). Penalty on BOISE 8-M.Reed Holding declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(2:50 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson to BOISE 29 for 3 yards (44-R.Whimpey7-E.Noa).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 29(2:11 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BOISE 20 for 9 yards (7-E.Noa0-J.Skinner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(1:38 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 20(1:33 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:26 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(1:26 - 3rd) 14-A.Peters complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 26 for 1 yard (99-Z.Dawe).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 26(0:49 - 3rd) 14-A.Peters complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to BOISE 34 for 8 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 34(0:12 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 37 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili53-I.Kaufusi).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(15:00 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 37 for no gain (99-Z.Dawe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 37(14:41 - 4th) 14-A.Peters incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 37(14:36 - 4th) 14-A.Peters incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BOISE 37(14:33 - 4th) 43-G.Wale punts 0 yards from BOISE 37 blocked by 95-K.Tonga. out of bounds at the BOISE 30.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(14:28 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 24 for 6 yards (44-R.Whimpey53-S.Whitney).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 24(13:52 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 18 for 6 yards (21-T.Jones55-S.Irwin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 18(13:14 - 4th) 82-C.Jackson to BOISE 16 for 2 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 16(12:38 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BOISE 1 for 15 yards (21-T.Jones2-J.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BOISE 1(12:11 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to BOISE 1 for no gain (55-S.Irwin25-B.Wickersham).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 1(11:32 - 4th) 2-N.Pau'u runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 45 yards from BYU 35 to the BOISE 20 downed by 26-A.Williams.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(11:26 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan incomplete. Intended for 3-R.Smith.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 20(11:22 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan incomplete. Intended for 82-S.Cobbs. Penalty on BYU 16-D.Mandell Pass interference 8 yards enforced at BOISE 20. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 28(11:18 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan scrambles to BOISE 30 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 30(10:41 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 34 for 4 yards (49-P.Wilgar53-I.Kaufusi).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - BOISE 34(10:11 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 48 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(9:36 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|+52 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 48(9:26 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:26 - 4th) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(9:14 - 4th) Penalty on BYU 95-K.Tonga Offside 5 yards enforced at BOISE 49. No Play.
|+46 YD
|
1 & 5 - BOISE 46(9:14 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 4th) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 4th) 35-J.Dalmas kicks 10 yards from BOISE 35 to the BOISE 45 downed by 83-I.Rex.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 45(9:05 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 44 for 1 yard (28-K.Kaniho55-S.Irwin).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 44(8:40 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BOISE 2 for 42 yards (2-J.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BYU 2(8:05 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(7:59 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 57 yards from BYU 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 25 for 17 yards (53-I.Kaufusi34-K.Fonua).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(7:53 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(7:46 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to BOISE 30 for 5 yards (4-T.Warner53-I.Kaufusi).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 30(7:03 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan sacked at BOISE 28 for -2 yards (95-K.Tonga93-B.El-Bakri).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BOISE 28(6:26 - 4th) 43-G.Wale punts 43 yards from BOISE 28. 26-H.Nyberg to BYU 28 for -1 yard (20-R.Kafentzis).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 28(6:15 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to BYU 26 for -2 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - BYU 26(5:32 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 32 for 6 yards (25-B.Wickersham8-M.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - BYU 32(4:48 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 35 for 3 yards (99-S.Matlock53-S.Whitney).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BYU 35(4:04 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 37 yards from BYU 35 out of bounds at the BOISE 28.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 28(3:56 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 31 for 3 yards (46-D.Jensen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 31(3:19 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 31(3:14 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BOISE 31(3:08 - 4th) 43-G.Wale punts 45 yards from BOISE 31. 26-H.Nyberg to BYU 40 for 16 yards (20-R.Kafentzis).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(2:56 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to BYU 36 for -4 yards (95-D.Obichere).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - BOISE 36(2:12 - 4th) 82-C.Jackson to BOISE 50 for 14 yards (14-K.Kaniho).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 50(1:32 - 4th) 34-K.Fonua to BOISE 46 for 4 yards (48-B.DeRose).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 46(0:47 - 4th) 34-K.Fonua to BOISE 44 for 2 yards (55-S.Irwin).
