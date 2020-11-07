|
|KANSAS
|OKLA
Rhamondre Stevenson helps No. 19 Oklahoma rout Kansas 62-9
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma looks ready to make its usual late-season push.
Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns and the 19th-ranked Sooners routed winless Kansas 62-9 on Saturday.
Stevenson, in his second game back from a suspension, also caught four passes for 60 yards.
Spencer Rattler passed for 212 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to help the Sooners (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) win their fourth straight game. It was Oklahoma's 22nd consecutive November win dating to 2014.
''We've got to continue our climb,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''We keep getting a little bit better, and that's what we've got to keep doing is just keep getting better a week at a time. I know it sounds boring, but it's the right recipe.''
The Sooners got a scare when Rattler left briefly in the second quarter with what appeared to be an injury to his left hip. He ran for a touchdown and took a hard shot right after he crossed the goal line.
Rattler returned and played much of the third quarter, but he wasn't fully himself.
''It was just a little sore,'' Riley said. ''I think just trying to get through and finish on his throws -- you could tell it was affecting him just a little bit. He was able at the end of his game to kind of get it loosened up and start throwing the ball fine again. He was fine. Had the game not been out of hand, we certainly would have left him in.''
Oklahoma tied a school record with nine sacks. Linebacker Nik Bonitto led the way with three.
''I feel like I played a good game,'' Bonitto said. ''Got in the backfield a lot, made a couple plays. It was really good to help my defense. I'm just happy we got the win with that.''
Jalon Daniels completed 11 of 31 passes for 115 yards for the Jayhawks (0-7, 0-6), who were held to 246 total yards. Kansas scored its lone touchdown on the final play of the game.
''I felt like we could run the football with them and throw efficiently,'' Kansas coach Les Miles said. ''Not necessarily deep balls down the field, but efficient throws.''
Miles said his team was hit hard by COVID-19 this week, especially on defense.
The Jayhawks kicked a field goal in the closing seconds of the first half to make it 31-3.
Stevenson's 29-yard touchdown run in the third quarter increased Oklahoma's lead to 41-3, and the Sooners cruised from there.
''I still don't feel like they're - that we can't play with them,'' Miles said. ''I didn't say we'd beat 'em, but certainly I thought that we would play with them today and give ourselves a chance to beat them late in the game. Nah. It didn't happen that way.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: The Jayhawks had hoped to post a better showing, but it was the third straight game they allowed at least 50 points while losing by at least 30 points.
Oklahoma: The Sooners have their running game in order heading into the critical final stretch of the season. Oklahoma ran for 200 yards after rushing for 213 last Saturday against Texas Tech. Oklahoma scored at least 60 points in two consecutive games for the first time since 2015.
SOONER SACKERS
In addition to Bonitto with three sacks, Ronnie Perkins, Marcus Stripling and Isaiah Thomas all had 1 1/2. They hit Daniels for 73 yards in losses.
Daniels limped off the field in the fourth quarter.
''The update is when I walked by him and he says it feels a lot better,'' Miles said. ''I don't know to what extent that means. He got hit a lot of times in that game, and we can't treat our quarterback like that or we won't have one. That's a fact.''
TURNOVERS
Oklahoma intercepted Daniels' passes twice in the first quarter and harassed him for most of the game.
The Sooners had struggled to force turnovers in their first 1 1/2 seasons under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. But they forced two against Kansas after forcing three against Texas Tech the previous week.
''We're just really playing ball right now,'' Bonitto said. ''Like coach Grinch says, when you do the right technique, when you run to the ball, when you follow that, bottom line -- good things are going to happen. You're seeing these turnovers start to come in bunches now.''
RECORD PACE
Oklahoma's Marvin Mims had his seventh receiving touchdown of the season, tying Mark Andrews and CeeDee Lamb for the school freshman season record. Mims has the most touchdown grabs by a Sooner through the first seven games of a career.
UP NEXT
Kansas: Hosts Texas on Nov. 21.
Oklahoma: Hosts Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|31
|Rushing
|8
|13
|Passing
|7
|17
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-19
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|246
|540
|Total Plays
|77
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|200
|Rush Attempts
|42
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|151
|340
|Comp. - Att.
|14-35
|22-36
|Yards Per Pass
|1.7
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-55
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|9
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-36.8
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|0
|43
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-37
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|340
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|200
|
|
|246
|TOTAL YDS
|540
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|11/31
|115
|0
|2
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|3/4
|36
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|10
|73
|0
|47
|
A. Pesek-Hickson 23 RB
|A. Pesek-Hickson
|10
|43
|0
|12
|
L. Grimm 80 WR
|L. Grimm
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Jones 4 CB
|E. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Flomo 25 RB
|G. Flomo
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|15
|-47
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Grimm 80 WR
|L. Grimm
|8
|4
|61
|0
|23
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|10
|4
|29
|0
|12
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|7
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
W. Huggins 34 TE
|W. Huggins
|1
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
A. Pesek-Hickson 23 RB
|A. Pesek-Hickson
|1
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
T. Golightly 10 WR
|T. Golightly
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Miles 29 FB
|B. Miles
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. McBride 19 WR
|S. McBride
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Betts 34 S
|N. Betts
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 3 S
|R. Thomas
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|4-3
|2.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
S. Parker 14 LB
|S. Parker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Channel 41 S
|N. Channel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mayberry 8 CB
|K. Mayberry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Prunty 9 CB
|K. Prunty
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 53 DL
|C. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DL
|M. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 4 CB
|E. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 13 CB
|R. Dotson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 90 DL
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|1/1
|32
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|9
|36.8
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|5
|23.6
|38
|0
|
K. Pearson 27 WR
|K. Pearson
|2
|18.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|15/27
|212
|1
|1
|
T. Mordecai 15 QB
|T. Mordecai
|7/8
|128
|1
|0
|
C. Morris 4 QB
|C. Morris
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|11
|104
|2
|29
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|7
|36
|1
|11
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Henderson 3 RB
|M. Henderson
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|2
|17
|0
|16
|
C. Morris 4 QB
|C. Morris
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|3
|3
|1
|6
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|3
|3
|1
|3
|
T. Mordecai 15 QB
|T. Mordecai
|2
|-10
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Stogner 18 RB
|A. Stogner
|5
|3
|75
|1
|33
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|4
|4
|60
|0
|19
|
J. Haselwood 11 WR
|J. Haselwood
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|2
|2
|30
|1
|16
|
M. Henderson 3 RB
|M. Henderson
|3
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|5
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|8
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|3
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
T. Howard 2 WR
|T. Howard
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Graham 9 CB
|D. Graham
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 11 LB
|N. Bonitto
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DE
|R. Perkins
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Sylvie 28 CB
|C. Sylvie
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 S
|W. Washington
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Whitter 35 LB
|S. Whitter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellison 90 DL
|J. Ellison
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Norwood 13 DB
|T. Norwood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberson 92 DL
|K. Roberson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mead 38 LB
|B. Mead
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Eaton 1 CB
|J. Eaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DE
|M. Stripling
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Morris 3 LB
|J. Morris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grimes 14 DL
|R. Grimes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Washington 15 S
|B. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Criddell 22 DB
|J. Criddell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelley 88 DL
|J. Kelley
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Walker 30 LB
|B. Walker
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|2/2
|50
|7/7
|13
|
S. Johnson 39 K
|S. Johnson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|2
|37.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 26 for 26 yards (38-B.Mead).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(14:54 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 31 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 31(14:25 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 31(14:19 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 39 for 8 yards (0-W.Washington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(13:55 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 39(13:50 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 39 for no gain (7-R.Perkins24-B.Asamoah).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 39(13:21 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Brown at KAN 45. 6-T.Brown to KAN 45 for no gain. Team penalty on KAN Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(13:07 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to KAN 39 for 6 yards (34-N.Betts4-E.Jones).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 39(12:42 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at KAN 20 for 19 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(12:08 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(12:01 - 1st) Penalty on KAN 61-M.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KANSAS 20(12:01 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - KANSAS 20(11:57 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - KANSAS 20(11:50 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 16 for -4 yards (7-R.Perkins95-I.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - KANSAS 16(11:16 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 48 yards from KAN 16 out of bounds at the OKL 36.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(11:07 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 32 for -4 yards FUMBLES (15-K.Johnson). 18-A.Stogner to OKL 31 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLA 31(10:49 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 40 for 9 yards (41-N.Channel).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 40(9:54 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 46 for 6 yards (34-N.Betts).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(9:22 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to KAN 49 for 5 yards (93-S.Burt).
|Int
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 49(9:02 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Logan at KAN 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 35 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(8:53 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 43 for 8 yards (14-R.Grimes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - KANSAS 43(8:30 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 49 for 6 yards (23-D.White).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(8:11 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 48 for -1 yard (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 48(7:36 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to OKL 46 for 6 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 46(6:59 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm INTERCEPTED by 44-B.Radley-Hiles at OKL 39. 44-B.Radley-Hiles to KAN 31 for 30 yards (80-L.Grimm).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 46(6:59 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-B.Radley-Hiles at OKL 39. 44-B.Radley-Hiles to KAN 31 FUMBLES (80-L.Grimm). 68-E.Bostick to KAN 24 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 24(6:50 - 1st) 80-L.Grimm to KAN 31 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 31(6:22 - 1st) Penalty on KAN 25-G.Flomo Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KAN 31.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - KANSAS 16(6:22 - 1st) 25-G.Flomo to KAN 18 for 2 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - KANSAS 18(6:22 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - KANSAS 18(6:01 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 41 yards from KAN 18 to OKL 41 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(5:54 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to KAN 50 for 9 yards (34-N.Betts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 50(5:54 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to KAN 50 for no gain (53-C.Taylor15-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 50(5:50 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 50(5:41 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to KAN 47 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(5:01 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to KAN 11 for 36 yards (1-K.Logan). Penalty on OKL 59-A.Ealy Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 47. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 20 - OKLA 43(4:11 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to KAN 41 for 16 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 41(3:56 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to KAN 33 for 8 yards (41-N.Channel1-K.Logan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(3:31 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to KAN 25 for 8 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 25(3:01 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 25(2:42 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to KAN 13 for 12 yards (14-S.Parker1-K.Logan).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(1:32 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(1:26 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 27 for 2 yards (11-N.Bonitto24-B.Asamoah).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(1:26 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to KAN 45 for 18 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(0:31 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 46 for 1 yard (38-B.Mead).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 46(15:00 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 35 for -11 yards. Penalty on OKL 14-R.Grimes Facemasking 15 yards enforced at KAN 46. No Play. (14-R.Grimes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(14:49 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 19-S.McBride.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(14:49 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at OKL 39 for no gain FUMBLES (11-N.Bonitto). 23-D.White to KAN 24 for 37 yards (8-K.Lassiter).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 39(14:49 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at OKL 50 for -11 yards. Penalty on KAN 17-J.Daniels Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at OKL 50. (11-N.Bonitto).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 39(14:49 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at OKL 50 for -11 yards. Penalty on KAN 17-J.Daniels Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at OKL 50. (11-N.Bonitto).
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - KANSAS 50(14:35 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Penalty on KAN 61-M.Clark Facemasking declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - KANSAS 50(14:35 - 2nd) 24-R.Vernon punts 23 yards from KAN 50 out of bounds at the OKL 27.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(14:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 40 for 13 yards (4-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(14:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 40(14:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 40(13:51 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OKLA 40(13:46 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 30 yards from OKL 40 out of bounds at the KAN 30.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(13:40 - 2nd) 4-A.Parchment pushed ob at KAN 40 for 10 yards (9-D.Graham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(13:33 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 40 for no gain (7-R.Perkins).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 40(13:07 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 31 for -9 yards (30-B.Walker88-J.Kelley).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 19 - KANSAS 31(11:45 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 39 for 8 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu24-B.Asamoah).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - KANSAS 39(11:10 - 2nd) 24-R.Vernon punts 37 yards from KAN 39 out of bounds at the OKL 24.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(11:02 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 31 for 7 yards (3-R.Thomas53-C.Taylor).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 31(10:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to KAN 36 for 33 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(9:47 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to KAN 25 for 11 yards (34-N.Betts3-R.Thomas).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(8:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to KAN 12 for 13 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 12(8:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Haselwood. Penalty on KAN 19-G.Potter Pass interference 10 yards enforced at KAN 12. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - OKLA 2(8:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:13 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:13 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 18 for 18 yards (28-C.Sylvie).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(8:07 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 24 for 6 yards (40-J.Terry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 24(7:37 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 24(7:32 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 27 for 3 yards (9-D.Graham).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 27(6:51 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 27 for no gain (13-T.Norwood35-S.Whitter).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(6:41 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to KAN 16 for 11 yards (1-K.Logan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(6:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 16(6:08 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to KAN 15 for 1 yard (19-G.Potter).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 15(5:32 - 2nd) 15-T.Mordecai sacked at KAN 24 for -9 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - OKLA 24(4:54 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 47 yards from OKL 35 Downed at the KAN 18.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(4:47 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 18(4:43 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 34-W.Huggins False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 18. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - KANSAS 13(4:43 - 2nd) 80-L.Grimm to KAN 18 for 5 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 18(4:08 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KANSAS 18(4:03 - 2nd) 24-R.Vernon punts 42 yards from KAN 18. 17-M.Mims to OKL 43 for 3 yards (28-T.Berryhill39-R.Malbrough).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(3:52 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at OKL 46 for 3 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 46(3:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to KAN 32 for 22 yards (3-R.Thomas). Team penalty on KAN Offside declined.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(3:02 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to KAN 21 for 11 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(2:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Henderson.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 21(2:14 - 2nd) 17-M.Mims pushed ob at KAN 4 for 17 yards (14-S.Parker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - OKLA 4(1:30 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:26 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 64 yards from OKL 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 39 for 38 yards (35-S.Whitter).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(1:18 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 46 for 7 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 46(0:56 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - KANSAS 46(0:51 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment pushed ob at OKL 41 for 13 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(0:47 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm pushed ob at OKL 18 for 23 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(0:40 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at OKL 22 for -4 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - KANSAS 22(0:34 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at OKL 32 for -10 yards. Penalty on KAN 64-J.Robinson Holding declined. (90-J.Ellison92-K.Roberson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 24 - KANSAS 32(0:25 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to OKL 19 for 13 yards (6-T.Brown).
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - KANSAS 19(0:02 - 2nd) Penalty on OKL 8-P.Winfrey Offside 5 yards enforced at OKL 19. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 14(0:02 - 2nd) 83-J.Borcila 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-T.Allen kicks 40 yards from KAN 35 to OKL 25 fair catch by 30-B.Walker.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to OKL 37 for 12 yards (19-G.Potter1-K.Logan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(14:32 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 38 for 1 yard (34-N.Betts90-J.Robinson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 38(14:02 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to KAN 48 for 14 yards (19-G.Potter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(13:21 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to KAN 45 for 3 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 45(12:49 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to KAN 38 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(12:15 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to KAN 33 for 5 yards (14-S.Parker34-N.Betts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 33(11:33 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 33(11:26 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Stoops.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OKLA 33(11:22 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 63 yards from OKL 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 20 for 18 yards (38-B.Mead28-C.Sylvie).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(11:12 - 3rd) Penalty on KAN 4-A.Parchment False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 20. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - KANSAS 15(11:12 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 19 for 4 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 19(10:37 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - KANSAS 19(10:30 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - KANSAS 19(10:24 - 3rd) 24-R.Vernon punts 34 yards from KAN 19 to OKL 47 fair catch by 17-M.Mims. Team penalty on OKL Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(10:16 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 47(10:09 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to KAN 43 for 10 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(9:38 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to KAN 29 for 14 yards (19-G.Potter15-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(9:11 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Haselwood.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 29(9:08 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 18 for 18 yards (35-S.Whitter).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(8:53 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 30 for 12 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(8:26 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to OKL 23 for 47 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(7:54 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at OKL 30 for -7 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - KANSAS 30(7:10 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to OKL 23 for 7 yards (13-T.Norwood23-D.White).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 23(6:28 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels to OKL 12 for 11 yards (10-P.Fields32-D.Turner-Yell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12(5:57 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 12(5:49 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to OKL 9 for 3 yards (10-P.Fields32-D.Turner-Yell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 9(5:10 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|Sack
|
4 & 7 - KANSAS 9(5:06 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at OKL 15 for -6 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 15(4:59 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to OKL 25 for 10 yards (34-N.Betts).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(4:26 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai to OKL 24 for -1 yard (9-K.Prunty).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 24(3:55 - 3rd) 24-M.Major to OKL 26 for 2 yards (99-M.Lee15-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 26(3:21 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OKLA 26(3:15 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 45 yards from OKL 26 to KAN 29 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(3:06 - 3rd) Penalty on KAN 55-A.Adams-Reed False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 29. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - KANSAS 24(3:06 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 13 for -11 yards (33-M.Stripling).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 26 - KANSAS 13(2:19 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 16 for 3 yards (92-K.Roberson22-J.Criddell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 23 - KANSAS 16(1:38 - 3rd) Penalty on OKL 95-I.Thomas Offside 5 yards enforced at KAN 16. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - KANSAS 21(1:17 - 3rd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - KANSAS 21(1:09 - 3rd) 24-R.Vernon punts 35 yards from KAN 21 to OKL 44 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(1:01 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 3-M.Henderson. 3-M.Henderson to KAN 29 for 27 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(0:35 - 3rd) 3-M.Henderson to KAN 12 for 17 yards (1-K.Logan3-R.Thomas).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 12(0:04 - 3rd) 24-M.Major to KAN 14 for -2 yards (14-S.Parker).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 14(15:00 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 61 yards from OKL 35. 27-K.Pearson to KAN 26 for 22 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(14:46 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 27 for 1 yard (38-B.Mead).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 27(14:12 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 31 for 4 yards (90-J.Ellison).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 31(13:30 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KANSAS 31(13:27 - 4th) 24-R.Vernon punts 39 yards from KAN 31 to OKL 30 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(13:18 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood to KAN 37 for 33 yards (41-N.Channel).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(12:47 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to KAN 32 for 5 yards (34-N.Betts13-R.Dotson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 32(12:13 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to KAN 17 for 15 yards. Penalty on OKL 11-J.Haselwood Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 17.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(12:03 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 24-M.Major. 24-M.Major to KAN 3 for 24 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - OKLA 3(11:27 - 4th) 24-M.Major runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:21 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 4th) 39-S.Johnson kicks 59 yards from OKL 35. 27-K.Pearson to KAN 20 for 14 yards (30-B.Walker41-J.McCoy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(11:13 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels incomplete.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 20(11:06 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 49 for 29 yards (1-J.Eaton). Team penalty on KAN Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at KAN 20. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - KANSAS 15(10:44 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 17 for 2 yards (28-C.Sylvie).
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - KANSAS 17(10:03 - 4th) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 6 for -11 yards (95-I.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - KANSAS 6(9:37 - 4th) 24-R.Vernon punts 32 yards from KAN 6. 45-J.Wete to KAN 35 for 3 yards. Team penalty on KAN Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at KAN 35.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(9:25 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to KAN 14 for 16 yards (3-R.Thomas2-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 14(9:10 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Henderson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 14(9:02 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to KAN 13 for 1 yard (2-C.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 13(7:57 - 4th) 4-C.Morris runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 4th) 39-S.Johnson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 4th) 34-Z.Schmit kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to KAN 25 fair catch by 27-K.Pearson.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(7:50 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 34 for 9 yards (35-S.Whitter22-J.Criddell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 34(7:09 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 36 for 2 yards (28-C.Sylvie).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(6:27 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 35 for -1 yard (35-S.Whitter15-B.Washington).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 35(5:40 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 47 for 12 yards (9-D.Graham).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(4:58 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to OKL 49 for 4 yards (28-C.Sylvie14-R.Grimes).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 49(4:18 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 29-B.Miles. 29-B.Miles to OKL 42 for 7 yards (9-D.Graham).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(3:35 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to OKL 38 for 4 yards (92-K.Roberson28-C.Sylvie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 38(2:54 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 19-S.McBride.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 38(2:46 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to OKL 35 for 3 yards (3-J.Morris).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - KANSAS 35(2:08 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick to OKL 31 for 4 yards (15-B.Washington3-J.Morris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(1:24 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 10-T.Golightly. 10-T.Golightly to OKL 22 for 9 yards (9-D.Graham).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 22(1:18 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick to OKL 28 FUMBLES. 3-M.Kendrick to OKL 28 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 28(0:38 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to OKL 23 for 5 yards (1-J.Eaton).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - KANSAS 23(0:31 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to OKL 20 for 3 yards (90-J.Ellison28-C.Sylvie).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(0:05 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 23-A.Pesek-Hickson. 23-A.Pesek-Hickson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
