No. 23 Michigan brings next test for No. 13 Indiana
Indiana is off to its best start in the Big Ten since 1991.
But IU football coach Tom Allen still believes there is another level that the No. 13 Hoosiers can reach as they head into Saturday's home matchup with No. 23 Michigan.
"It's about us playing our best football," Allen said. "To me that's the focus. We haven't done that yet."
Indiana (2-0) followed up its dramatic overtime win over Penn State in its opener with a methodical 37-21 win at Rutgers on Saturday behind three touchdowns passing and one rushing from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Hoosiers also forced three turnovers for the second straight week, giving IU six takeaways on the season.
"The defense gave us great field position," Penix said. "I feel like it is a team effort. The defense causes turnovers whenever the opponent was backed up, and that gave us a short field. We took advantage of it."
Michigan (1-1) is coming off a disappointing 27-24 loss to rival Michigan State, further putting heat on sixth-year coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines have gone 8-13 against Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State and Wisconsin during Harbaugh's five-plus year tenure.
After an encouraging 49-24 win at Minnesota to start the season, Michigan was unable to generate the same big plays the following week in its home opener.
"I love coaching this team, the current team and the past teams we've had," Harbaugh said. "We forge on. Obviously coming off a tough loss, it was a gut-wrenching loss on Saturday. You can't dwell on it. Just like any time we've had a win here, we've got to move on quickly to the next game."
Harbaugh said the Wolverines are looking to do a better job finishing off drives after scoring just four times on 12 drives against the Spartans. Starting quarterback Joe Milton passed for an even 300 yards, but Michigan finished the game just 7 of 17 on third-down conversations.
"Not enough points per drive," Harbaugh said. "A lot of that was a lot of second and longs, second and 15s, second and 17s too many of those early in the game."
Indiana hasn't defeated Michigan since 1987, although two of the last three meetings in Bloomington have gone to overtime, with the Hoosiers falling 48-41 in double-overtime at Memorial Stadium in 2015 and 27-20 in overtime in 2017.
"We've had opportunities against Michigan the last few years I've been here and haven't been able to finish those opportunities, much like Penn State in the past," Allen said. "I told my team it's not about what I believe ... it's what they believe, how they are going to prepare and how are they are going to perform on game day."
Harbaugh is wary of the problems that Indiana presents on both sides of the football.
"They do a lot of things really well, defensively multiple looks, offensively very good quarterback, very good receivers, really good running back," Harbaugh said. "Very physical team, fired up team, all the things we've seen year in year out from Indiana."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
J. Milton
5 QB
344 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -9 RuYds
|
|
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
342 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 4 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|28
|Rushing
|1
|7
|Passing
|15
|18
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|357
|460
|Total Plays
|52
|88
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|13
|118
|Rush Attempts
|18
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.7
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|344
|342
|Comp. - Att.
|18-34
|30-50
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-89
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-53.6
|5-46.2
|Return Yards
|14
|65
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-60
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|344
|PASS YDS
|342
|
|
|13
|RUSH YDS
|118
|
|
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|460
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|18/34
|344
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|6
|19
|0
|11
|
C. Evans 9 RB
|C. Evans
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|2
|-3
|0
|3
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|5
|-9
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|8
|6
|149
|1
|52
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|7
|4
|82
|1
|37
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|3
|3
|28
|0
|14
|
C. Evans 9 RB
|C. Evans
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|3
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. All 83 TE
|E. All
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|13-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gray 4 DB
|V. Gray
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 30 DB
|D. Hill
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McGrone 44 LB
|C. McGrone
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Vilain 18 DL
|L. Vilain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hinton 15 DL
|C. Hinton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 40 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 DL
|T. Upshaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Newburg 99 DL
|G. Newburg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ojabo 55 LB
|D. Ojabo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Baty 42 DB
|J. Baty
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jeter 95 DL
|D. Jeter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|7
|53.6
|4
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|3
|19.7
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|7.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|30/50
|342
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|24
|97
|2
|15
|
S. James 6 RB
|S. James
|8
|25
|0
|7
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|10
|7
|142
|1
|35
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|21
|11
|79
|0
|22
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|6
|3
|36
|1
|18
|
J. Hewitt 2 WR
|J. Hewitt
|2
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|7
|4
|31
|1
|16
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|3
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
S. James 6 RB
|S. James
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bonhomme 42 LB
|D. Bonhomme
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DL
|J. Swann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 44 LB
|T. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Casey 46 LB
|A. Casey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|1/1
|52
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|5
|46.2
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 21 for 21 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 21(14:54 - 1st) 9-C.Evans to MICH 21 for no gain (3-T.Mullen).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 21(14:22 - 1st) 0-G.Jackson to MICH 18 for -3 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MICH 18(13:46 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MICH 18(13:39 - 1st) 91-B.Robbins punts 56 yards from MICH 18 Downed at the IU 26.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(13:27 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle pushed ob at IU 46 for 20 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(13:01 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at IU 48 for 2 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 48(12:29 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to MICH 49 for 3 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 49(11:47 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott pushed ob at MICH 43 for 6 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(11:22 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to MICH 34 for 9 yards (30-D.Hill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IND 34(10:52 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 34(10:46 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MICH 29 for 5 yards (20-B.Hawkins95-D.Jeter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(10:16 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MICH 25 for 4 yards (18-L.Vilain44-C.McGrone).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 25(9:42 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MICH 18 for 7 yards (4-V.Gray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(9:14 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - IND 18(9:08 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot. Penalty on MICH 18-L.Vilain Offside 5 yards enforced at MICH 18. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 13(9:02 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 1st) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(8:57 - 1st) 2-B.Corum pushed ob at MICH 28 for 3 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 28(8:25 - 1st) 2-B.Corum to MICH 22 for -6 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - MICH 22(7:40 - 1st) 5-J.Milton scrambles to MICH 32 for 10 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MICH 32(6:56 - 1st) 91-B.Robbins punts 48 yards from MICH 32 to IU 20 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(6:48 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 20(6:45 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to IU 24 for 4 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IND 24(6:02 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IND 24(5:56 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 54 yards from IU 24 to MICH 22 fair catch by 0-G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(5:50 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 22(5:46 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 46 for 24 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 46(5:16 - 1st) 9-C.Evans to MICH 48 for 2 yards (47-M.McFadden). Penalty on IU 22-J.Johnson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MICH 48.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 37(4:56 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:48 - 1st) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(4:48 - 1st) 8-S.Scott pushed ob at IU 26 for 1 yard (44-C.McGrone).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 26(4:12 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 38 for 12 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(3:46 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 38(3:40 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MICH 31 for 31 yards (4-V.Gray).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 31(3:00 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MICH 29 for 2 yards (15-C.Hinton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 29(2:25 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to MICH 24 for 5 yards (7-M.Paige).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 24(1:49 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MICH 44-C.McGrone Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:41 - 1st) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(1:41 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Wilson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 25(1:35 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 29 for 4 yards (51-J.Swann31-B.Fitzgerald).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MICH 29(0:53 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MICH 29(0:47 - 1st) 91-B.Robbins punts 55 yards from MICH 29 to IU 16 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 16(0:38 - 1st) 6-S.James to IU 21 for 5 yards (40-B.VanSumeren).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 21(15:00 - 2nd) 6-S.James to IU 20 for -1 yard (91-T.Upshaw).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 20(14:18 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 25 for 5 yards (30-D.Hill).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - IND 25(13:36 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 50 yards from IU 25. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 25 for no gain (2-R.Taylor). Penalty on MICH 5-D.Turner Holding 10 yards enforced at MICH 27.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 17(13:19 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 28 for 11 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 28(12:52 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 29 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICH 29(12:17 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 41 for 12 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 41(11:48 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 42 for 1 yard (44-T.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MICH 42(11:13 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Henning.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MICH 42(11:08 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Henning.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MICH 42(11:03 - 2nd) 91-B.Robbins punts 41 yards from MICH 42. 2-R.Taylor to IU 22 for 5 yards (91-T.Upshaw). Penalty on IU 44-T.Allen Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at IU 22.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 12(10:51 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 15 for 3 yards (19-K.Paye).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 15(10:15 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 31 for 16 yards (12-J.Ross).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 31(9:46 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at IU 29 for -2 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IND 29(9:04 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - IND 29(8:58 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall. Penalty on MICH 2-C.Kemp Offside declined. Penalty on MICH 22-G.Green Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(8:54 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 39(8:49 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 38 for -1 yard (19-K.Paye).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 11 - IND 38(8:09 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to MICH 40 for 22 yards (20-B.Hawkins44-C.McGrone).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(7:46 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 40(7:41 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to MICH 35 for 5 yards (4-V.Gray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IND 35(7:02 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - IND 35(6:58 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 60 yards from IU 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 25 for 20 yards (21-N.Pierre).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(6:45 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 28 for 3 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 28(6:13 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 30 for 2 yards (44-T.Allen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MICH 30(5:30 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICH 30(5:26 - 2nd) 91-B.Robbins punts 66 yards from MICH 30 out of bounds at the IU 4.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 4(5:17 - 2nd) 6-S.James to IU 6 for 2 yards (18-L.Vilain).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 6(4:47 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 6-S.James. 6-S.James to IU 15 for 9 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(4:24 - 2nd) 6-S.James to IU 20 for 5 yards (19-K.Paye).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 20(3:58 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to IU 38 for 18 yards (20-B.Hawkins). Penalty on MICH 18-L.Vilain Offside declined.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(3:36 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle pushed ob at MICH 27 for 35 yards (4-V.Gray).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(3:11 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix to MICH 24 for 3 yards (99-G.Newburg).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 24(2:26 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to MICH 14 for 10 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 14(2:00 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 14(1:55 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MICH 5 for 9 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 5(1:34 - 2nd) 6-S.James to MICH 3 for 2 yards (44-C.McGrone30-D.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - IND 3(1:06 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to MICH 1 for 2 yards (30-D.Hill2-C.Kemp).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 1(0:59 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:56 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(0:56 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans pushed ob at MICH 48 for 23 yards (19-J.Sanguinetti).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 48(0:47 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 48(0:42 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Eubanks.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MICH 48(0:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton sacked at MICH 35 for -13 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - MICH 35(0:30 - 2nd) 91-B.Robbins punts 65 yards from MICH 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall. Penalty on MICH 20-B.Hawkins Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(14:53 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 40(14:50 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 43 for 3 yards (19-K.Paye).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 43(14:11 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to MICH 50 for 7 yards (4-V.Gray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 50(13:33 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at MICH 50 for no gain (30-D.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 50(12:54 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to MICH 46 for 4 yards (2-C.Kemp).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IND 46(12:11 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IND 46(12:05 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 46 yards from MICH 46 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 20(11:58 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to MICH 22 for 2 yards (4-C.Jones). Penalty on MICH 68-A.Vastardis Holding 10 yards enforced at MICH 20. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 20 - MICH 10(11:35 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 33 for 23 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 33(11:07 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell pushed ob at IU 15 for 52 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 15(10:24 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton scrambles to IU 14 for 1 yard (51-J.Swann).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICH 14(9:43 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to IU 13 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICH 13(9:07 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(9:01 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 41 for 16 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(8:34 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 41(8:27 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to MICH 49 for 10 yards (4-V.Gray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(8:00 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 49(7:54 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix to MICH 48 for 1 yard (55-D.Ojabo).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - IND 48(7:11 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor. Penalty on MICH 4-V.Gray Pass interference 14 yards enforced at MICH 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 34(7:05 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 34(6:57 - 3rd) 6-S.James to MICH 27 for 7 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 27(6:12 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to MICH 23 for 4 yards (19-K.Paye23-M.Barrett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 23(5:40 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix scrambles to MICH 21 for 2 yards (15-C.Hinton). Penalty on IU 77-C.Jones Holding declined. Penalty on IU 57-H.Crider Holding 10 yards enforced at MICH 23. No Play.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 20 - IND 33(5:15 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 2-J.Hewitt. 2-J.Hewitt to MICH 1 for 32 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - IND 1(4:44 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:39 - 3rd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 18 for 18 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald47-M.McFadden).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 18(4:34 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson pushed ob at MICH 40 for 22 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(4:10 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MICH 40(4:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton sacked at MICH 38 for -2 yards (42-D.Bonhomme).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MICH 38(3:24 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MICH 38(3:18 - 3rd) 91-B.Robbins punts 44 yards from MICH 38 to IU 18 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(3:11 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at IU 29 for 11 yards (40-B.VanSumeren).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(2:36 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle. Penalty on IU 3-T.Fryfogle Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 29. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 25 - IND 14(2:29 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 27 for 13 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - IND 27(1:48 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 35 for 8 yards (30-D.Hill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IND 35(1:00 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Hewitt.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - IND 35(0:56 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 41 yards from IU 35. 0-G.Jackson pushed ob at MICH 36 for 12 yards (89-M.Bjorson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 36(0:44 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Henning.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 36(0:39 - 3rd) 9-C.Evans to MICH 39 for 3 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - MICH 39(0:04 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to IU 39 for 22 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 24-Z.Charbonnet. 24-Z.Charbonnet pushed ob at IU 35 for 4 yards (42-D.Bonhomme).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 35(14:26 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 24-Z.Charbonnet. 24-Z.Charbonnet to IU 21 for 14 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 21(13:51 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 4th) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 4th) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(13:43 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 25(13:35 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 25(13:31 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 25(13:25 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 40 yards from IU 25 Downed at the MICH 35.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 35(13:13 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson runs ob at MICH 47 for 12 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MICH 47(12:47 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Williams at IU 35. 23-J.Williams to MICH 29 for 36 yards (8-R.Bell).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(12:28 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MICH 14 for 15 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 14(11:54 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MICH 10 for 4 yards (23-M.Barrett12-J.Ross).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 10(11:24 - 4th) 6-S.James to MICH 6 for 4 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 6(10:39 - 4th) 6-S.James to MICH 5 for 1 yard (20-B.Hawkins).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 5(10:14 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MICH 3 for 2 yards (15-C.Hinton44-C.McGrone).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - IND 3(9:36 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MICH 2 for 1 yard (20-B.Hawkins15-C.Hinton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - IND 2(8:49 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 2(8:44 - 4th) 8-S.Scott runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 4th) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 4th) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(8:40 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 2-B.Corum. 2-B.Corum to MICH 46 for 21 yards (46-A.Casey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 46(8:19 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 2-B.Corum. 2-B.Corum to IU 48 for 6 yards (47-M.McFadden). Penalty on MICH 52-K.Barnhart Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MICH 46. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 25 - MICH 31(7:59 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MICH 42 for 11 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MICH 42(7:33 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Wilson.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 14 - MICH 42(7:29 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to IU 41 for 17 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 41(7:00 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to IU 35 for 6 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICH 35(6:28 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 24-Z.Charbonnet. 24-Z.Charbonnet pushed ob at IU 25 for 10 yards (4-C.Jones).
|-47 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(6:01 - 4th) 5-J.Milton sacked at IU 33 for -8 yards FUMBLES (3-T.Mullen). to IU 28 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(6:01 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MICH 25(5:57 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell. Penalty on MICH 68-A.Vastardis Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 25. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 20 - MICH 35(5:57 - 4th) 5-J.Milton sacked at IU 40 for -5 yards (6-J.Head).
|Int
|
3 & 25 - MICH 40(5:19 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil INTERCEPTED by 1-D.Matthews at IU 10. 1-D.Matthews pushed ob at IU 34 for 24 yards (3-A.Henning).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 34(5:05 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 38 for 4 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 38(4:59 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 41 for 3 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 41(4:53 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 45 for 4 yards (18-L.Vilain).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(4:15 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MICH 50 for 5 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 50(4:09 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MICH 47 for 3 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 47(3:23 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MICH 46 for 1 yard (20-B.Hawkins12-J.Ross).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 46(2:35 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MICH 40 for 6 yards (12-J.Ross).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(1:48 - 4th) kneels at MICH 42 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - IND 42(1:06 - 4th) kneels at MICH 44 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 14 - IND 44(0:32 - 4th) kneels at MICH 46 for -2 yards.
